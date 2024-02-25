Google AI: Pedophilia Is “Not Wrong,” “Minor Attracted Persons Need Compassion and Understanding”

February 25, 2024 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

As depraved and sick as these recent revelations about Google Gemini AI are, it is, perhaps, a blessing in disguise. At the very least, trusting Americans and all information consumers won’t accept at face value what the controllers of all information are force feeding humanity. As for Google’s promotion of pedophilia, it should be the …



Read More...