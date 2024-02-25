Illegal Alien Released by Biden Murdered 22-Year-Old College Student

Open borders have consequences. Open borders have consequences. Horrific ones. Laken Riley is far from the first American murdered by illegal aliens. Many of these have been documented over the years. But her death is directly connected to Biden’s decision to maintain an open border and free the invaders coming across it. While Biden and …


