Massive Crowd Protests Socialist Brazilian President Lula Over Targeting Trump Ally, Israel Stance

February 25, 2024   |   Tags:

A thunderous crowd protested in Brazil Sunday against President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and in support of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro. Bolsonaro carried an Israeli flag as he […] The post Massive Crowd Protests Socialist Brazilian President Lula Over Targeting Trump Ally, Israel Stance appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x