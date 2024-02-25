UK Charity Admits It Was Wrong To Fire Life-Long Volunteer Over Pronouns

The National Multiple Sclerosis Society has done a 180 and apologised for telling a 90-year-old volunteer she was not welcome anymore because she had violated diversity guidelines by failing to disclose her pronouns.

As we highlighted last week, Fran Itkoff was dismissed by the charity over the matter despite having given 60 years of her life to volunteering.

Mrs Itkoff didn’t even understand what she was being asked to provide and merely expressed confusion over what was meant by pronouns.

Not only did the MS Society let her go, they doubled and tripled down on the decision in subsequent statements.

Now, however, after massive backlash, the organisation has finally relented.

In a long statement, the society claims it has said sorry “to our longtime, dedicated volunteer Fran Itkoff,” adding “We realise now that we made a mistake, and we should have had more conversations with Fran before making this decision.”

“While we acted at the time with the best intentions, we did not have clear protocols in place,” the statement continues, adding: “We should have spent more time with Fran to help her understand why, as an organisation, we are dedicated to building a diverse and inclusive movement where everyone has equitable access to the care, connections, and support they need to live their best lives.”

“We apologized to Fran directly and reached out to her to find a way to continue to work together,” the statement further noted, adding

“In the spirit of continuous learning, we are focused on evaluating our processes and fortifying our learning to ensure our team members are equipped on the best ways to implement all of our policies.”

BREAKING: National Ms Society just released a statement backtracking on the entire story saying they were WRONG and APOLOGIZE to the 90-year-old volunteer who they forced to step down over pronouns.



This goes to show that speaking up against alphabet equity madness does pay off, and that these organisations will reverse course when they are shaken out of their bubbles and made aware that the majority of people won’t stand for nonsense.

