Angels Switch From ‘Fear Not’ To ‘Bro, Chill’ When Appearing To Gen Z Audience

February 26, 2024

HEAVEN — In a decision that changes thousands of years of protocol for interaction with mankind, a spokesangel has confirmed that all angels will switch from saying "Fear not" to "Bro, chill" when appearing suddenly to a Gen Z audience.



