Biden Operative Inserted Into Fani Team According To Insider; Jim Jordan Reveals New Whistleblower

Two stunning reports have emerged that spell trouble for Fulton County DA Fani Willis.

For starters, Breitbart News reports from multiple sources that the Biden administration "planted a Democrat operative in the Fulton County office to target former President Trump," which according to the report "would present a strong argument that the administration interfered in the 2024 presidential election."

Breitbart News granted the sources anonymity to discuss the attorney’s office for fear of retribution. The sources have direct knowledge of the environment at the District Attorney’s Office, which they characterized as “corrupt.”

The alleged 'plant' in questionf is Jeff DiSantis - the county's Deputy DA, who not only worked on Willis's 2020 campaign and was the former Executive Director of the Democrat Party of Georgia, he was the DNC's deputy director of compliance.

Sources credit DiSantis with colluding with the White House to target Trump. “DiSantis did this,” one source told Breitbart News about the Trump case. “He’s the one. He is the one pulling all the strings. He was the one that walled her [Willis] off. He was in every important meeting. He is the brainchild behind this. That is the connection to the White House.”

One of Breitbart's sources said they are "one hundred percent" sure DiSantis was the inside man that the Biden administration planted in the Fulton County office.

"DiSantis is the one pulling the strings on this whole thing," a second source told the outlet. "Everybody heard Fani testify. It’s no secret that she’s not smart. That is how she sounds and acts every day of the week."

Jeff DiSantis (via fultoncountyga.gov)

"Anyone that has common sense knows that the White House has been involved in this prosecution," a source continued. "This shouldn’t just miraculously happen. Of course, she’s [Willis] not going to prosecute the former president United States without the current administration’s approval."

According to the sources, DiSantis was deeply involved in selecting grand jurors for the Trump case based on voter registration data.

"Part of why you’re raising money as a candidate is to get money to buy the data about who are your voters. DiSantis, as the former head of the state Democratic Party, he’s going to know you know [the data] in Georgia," said a source. "There’s not one conservative person on that grand jury."

Sources also revealed that DiSantis was a member of Willis’s transition team after she won the election in November 2020. DiSantis helped Wade select employees for the new office. “DiSantis was there in the capacity to be a political strategist, hiding in the DA’s office,” a source told Breitbart News.

Meanwhile...

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) came down on Willis with an elbow drop from the top rope, revealing at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) that there's a whistleblower inside of Fani's office. Whether it's one of Breitbart's sources - we don't know, though Jordan's comments suggest it might be Willis's former friend, Robin Bryant Yeartie, who testified against her about Fani's relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade.

"[The whistleblower is] now talking with our office, and we’ll see how that goes. But that’s why we have subpoenaed documents related to this," Jordan continued.

As the Epoch Times notes further;

Over the past several weeks, significant allegations against Ms. Willis and her special prosecutor, Nathan Wade, have emerged, triggering several court motions and hearings during which Ms. Willis and Mr. Wade have testified. The allegations center around the timing of a romantic relationship between the two—the existence of which both have confirmed—and whether Ms. Willis financially benefitted from the arrangement.

Ms. Willis hired Mr. Wade in November 2021 to handle the racketeering and election case against former President Donald Trump and several co-defendants. Late last week, President Trump’s team said they hired a private investigator to use a program to provide data on Mr. Wade’s cellphone, suggesting that Mr. Wade was actively engaged in a relationship many months before they claimed that their relationship started, in 2022, a key claim both made in court earlier this month.

It’s unclear whether Mr. Jordan was referring to Robin Yeartie, a witness in the case who claimed that the two were involved in a relationship in 2019. Ms. Yeartie, who had owned the property where Ms. Willis had lived and was her friend, testified that she was forced to resign from the Fulton County District Attorney’s office several years ago.

However, there have been reports that the whistleblower could be another former employee at the office, Amanda Timpson.

Mr. Jordan sent a letter to Ms. Willis’s office several weeks ago, saying the employee was fired because she was being retaliated against, which he said raises serious concerns about whether the district attorney was appropriately supervising the expenditure of federal grant funding allocated to her office and whether she took actions to conceal her office’s “unlawful use of federal funds.”

As reported by The Washington Free Beacon, Ms. Timpson said troubles within the office started in March 2021 when she stopped an aide to Ms. Willis from allegedly trying to obtain funds from a $488,000 federal grant for an anti-gang violence organization to instead pay for travel, computers, and other items. The report noted that she was fired in early 2022, saying only that she was terminated because of an “employee discharge.”

But Ms. Willis rejected the claims by saying that the ex-employee’s claims are “false allegations” that are “included in baseless litigation filed by a holdover employee from the previous administration who was terminated for cause,” Politico reported. Her office stated that she failed “to meet the standards of the new administration.”

“Any examination of the records of our grant programs will find that they are highly effective and conducted in cooperation with the Department of Justice and in compliance with all Department of Justice requirements,” Ms. Willis said earlier this month.

Story continues below advertisement

New Filing and Response

On Feb. 23, the private investigator hired by the Trump team, Charles Mittelstadt, said he analyzed cellphone location data of Mr. Wade showing that he visited the neighborhood south of Atlanta where Ms. Willis lived at least 35 times during the first 11 months of 2021, adding that he specifically visited the condo in which the district attorney lived. Mr. Wade testified that he had been to Ms. Willis’s condo fewer than 10 times before he was hired as special prosecutor in November 2021.

In their response, Ms. Willis’s team stated that the cellphone records “do nothing more than demonstrate that Special Prosecutor Wade’s telephone was located somewhere within a densely populated multiple-mile radius where various residences, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and other businesses are located.”

The Epoch Times contacted Ms. Willis’s office regarding the allegations but received no response by press time.