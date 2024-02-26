"California-Proof": Cybertruck's 'Armor Glass' Thwarts Break-In By Criminals

Tesla's armored pickup truck, with shatter-resistant windows and ultra-hard stainless steel exoskeleton, appears to be thief-proof and now "California-tested" after a new video shows an unsuccessful break-in by a group of thieves.

"Cybertruck is California-proof. Armored glass beats criminals trying their best to break in – even when jumping on the roof," X user Arash Malek said in a post.

Tesla's chief Elon Musk has said the Cybertruck's "Amor Class," a combination of ultra-strong glass and a polymer-layered composite, is designed to absorb and redirect impact force and is durable enough to survive Class 4 hail.

One X user said: "Apocalyptic Vehicles now required in Cali… Now all we gotta do is figure out how to electrify the stainless steel skin as a shocking deterrent."

Given that Democrats in the imploding progressive state fail to enforce 'common sense' law and order, the Cybertruck might be the best apocalypse vehicle with security and design to survive the crime crisis.

