Communist Prosecutors Build a New Kind of Police State
February 26, 2024 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTYThey’re not defunding the police; they’re funding the thought police. Before New York Attorney General Letita James launched her selective prosecution of former President Trump, the former public defender was advocating for the “criminal justice reforms” that empowered criminals and terrorized a state. AG James had run for office promising to “reform NY’s criminal justice …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments