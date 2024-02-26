Former Penn President Signed off on Sanctions for Speech of Controversial Conservative Prof. She Let an Anti-Semitic Literary Festival Proceed Under the Banner of Free Expression.

The former president of the University of Pennsylvania, Liz Magill, who resigned in December after telling a congressional panel that calls for genocide of Jews did not necessarily constitute bullying or harassment, signed off last year on sanctions for a professor who had criticized diversity initiatives. The post Former Penn President Signed off on Sanctions for Speech of Controversial Conservative Prof. She Let an Anti-Semitic Literary Festival Proceed Under the Banner of Free Expression. appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


