Indoctrinating Our Children To Death: Public Schools Are Incompatible With The Bible With Alex Newman (Video)

Journalist and author Alex Newman joins me in this episode to expose what is really going on in public schools, and it’s been going on for some time. However, the solution is quite simple if parents would merely follow the biblical commands found in Deuteronomy 6:1-9, along with multiple exhortations throughout Scripture. Pick Up Alex’s …



Read More...