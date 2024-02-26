"Like A Warzone": Farmers Surround EU Headquarters Building

The mephitis of manure, melting tires and malodorous teargas pervaded downtown Brussels this Monday morning as angry farmers encircled the European Union's headquarters. This protest coincides with a meeting of the bloc's agriculture ministers. The farmers are expressing their anger over the EU's disastrous green policies.

Hundreds of Belgian farmers on tractors clogged roadways around the European Council building. Videos posted on X show the chaotic scenes:

Farmers in Brussels continue their protests against the EU, starting bonfires on the street.

Farmers in Brussels continue their protests against the EU, starting bonfires on the street.

Hundreds of Belgian farmers descended on Brussels, where EU agriculture ministers will meet today.



In chaotic scenes, police met the rowdy crowd with water cannons, as protesters set fire to tires, dumped manure on the street and defied barricades.



🔗 https://t.co/kUCLPB2vfw pic.twitter.com/ePxcBAAvCd — POLITICOEurope (@POLITICOEurope) February 26, 2024

European farmers break through checkpoints in Brussels and head towards EU headquarters.

European farmers attempt to storm EU headquarters in Brussels.

Things are heating up here at the farmers' protests, with tires being set alight just a few buildings down from where EU Agri ministers are meeting

According to Bloomberg, farmers are angry about bureaucratic hurdles, trade deals, climate-related rules, and efforts to help Ukraine dump cheap grain onto markets.

"There is a clear problem with the reduction of the import tariffs for Ukraine and massive imports of grain and poultry which depresses the prices," said Guillaume Van Binst, secretary general of the Federation of Young Farmers.

Guillaume added: "The measures proposed by the commission are very weak and it is more passing the hot potato to member states."

Today's protest is the latest in a series of demonstrations by farmers across several EU countries, including France, Italy, and Spain. Blue-collar folks are also furious about imploding incomes and elevated inflation.

Meanwhile, EU leaders are scrambling to defuse this ticking timebomb of social unrest spreading across the bloc. They are taking steps to reduce red tape and delay some green rules.

"It can always go more quickly, But we're already working faster than usually." David Clarinval, Belgium's agriculture minister, told reporters Monday.

Clarinval said, "One can understand the anger of the farmers. One can also understand that some are in a difficult situation. But aggression has never been a source of solutions."

What a mess Europe has become.