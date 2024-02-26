Musk Warns "Google's Woke Bureaucratic Blob" Won't Allow Its AI To Be Fixed

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

X owner Elon Musk commented on the dumpster fire that is Google’s Gemini AI Sunday, noting that he has spoken to a senior Google executive who has claimed it is being fixed.

As we previously highlighted, the latest ridiculous thing the AI has come out with is that it would not misgender Caitlyn Jenner in order to prevent a nuclear apocalypse.

Musk chimed in, warned that “Given that the Gemini AI will be at the heart of every Google product and YouTube, this is extremely alarming!”

Musk also revealed that a senior Google executive has told him “it would take a few months to fix,” adding “Previously, he thought it would be faster.”

A senior exec at Google called and spoke to me for an hour last night.



He assured me that they are taking immediate action to fix the racial and gender bias in Gemini.



Time will tell. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 23, 2024

“My response to him was that I doubted that Google’s woke bureaucratic blob would *allow* him to fix it,” Musk continued.

“Unless those who caused this are exited from Google, nothing will change, except to make the bias less obvious and more pernicious,” the X owner further warned.

Given that the Gemini AI will be at the heart of every Google product and YouTube, this is extremely alarming!



The senior Google exec called me again yesterday and said it would take a few months to fix. Previously, he thought it would be faster.



My response to him was that I… https://t.co/23uc7dd5fw — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 25, 2024

The comments come after the Gemini AI also declared that it is “difficult to say” who is the worse human being when given the choice of Elon Musk or Adolf Hitler.

Wow — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 25, 2024

The AI clearly cannot discern between right and wrong, having also declared that calling communism “evil” is “harmful and misleading” and refusing to say pedophilia is “wrong.”

Musk is right, Google is one of the key delivery mechanisms of information on the planet, and it is going to have this ‘broken’ AI at its heart:

