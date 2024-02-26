Nikki Haley’s Primary Math Isn’t Mathing

In this week's The Reason Roundtable, Matt Welch is back, alongside Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Peter Suderman. The editors talk about Nikki Haley's primary defeat in her home state of South Carolina and President Joe Biden's plan to attack "corporate greed."

00:36—Nikki Haley loses in South Carolina.

15:42—Biden's plan to attack "corporate greed"

29:06—Weekly Listener Question

46:41—This week's cultural recommendations

"Donald Trump Defeats Nikki Haley in South Carolina Primary," by Joe Lancaster

"Losing the Home State," by Liz Wolfe

Reason Foundation Pension Reform

"In 2020, Teachers Unions and Police Unions Showed Their True Colors," by Peter Suderman

"Want To Challenge Your Speed Camera Ticket? That'll Be $100." by Daryl James and Bobbi Taylor

"After the War," by Matt Welch

"Sovereignty Is Such a Lonely Word," by Matt Welch

"We Are Going to the Moon," by Eric Berger

"Kevin Costner Goes Back to the Well of Westerns in Yellowstone," by Glenn Garvin

"Saturday Night Live Fires New Cast Member Shane Gillis for Using Offensive Language," by Robby Soave

"Biden's Job Approval Edges Down to 38%," by Megan Brenan

"2024 General Election: Trump vs. Biden vs. Kennedy vs. West" in RealClearPolling

"Comparison of opinion polling during the Trump and Biden administrations" in Ballotpedia

Party of the People by Patrick Ruffini

"Narrow Wins In These Key States Powered Biden To The Presidency" by Benjamin Swasey and Connie Hanzhang Jin

Trump and Milei Hug at CPAC

"How Americans View the Conflicts Between Russia and Ukraine, Israel and Hamas, and China and Taiwan" by Jordan Lippert

