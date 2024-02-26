The Level of Crazy in Our Society Has Reached Heights Never Seen Before

(End of the American Dream)—What happens to a society when the number of crazy people surpasses the number of normal people? Unfortunately, I think that we aren’t too far away from finding out. A survey that was conducted late last year discovered that 90 percent of Americans believe that we are experiencing a mental health crisis right now.

Tens of millions of Americans are currently taking pills for their mental or emotional health, and the number of Americans that are killing themselves just keeps going higher and higher with each passing year. But numbers certainly aren’t necessary to prove that the level of crazy in our society has reached heights never seen before. All you have to do to prove that our society is descending into an abyss of insanity is to go out into the streets.

For example, when the Biden administration was searching for “extremists in the military”, somehow they missed this guy…

A serving US Air Force officer is in a critical condition in hospital after setting himself on fire outside the Israeli embassy in DC and livestreaming the results. Horrifying video was broadcast uploaded to social media channel Twitch on Saturday afternoon after the man dressed in combat fatigues declared ‘I will no longer be complicit in genocide’. Flames spread over the man’s body after he shouted: ‘I am about to engage in an extreme act of protest,’ before repeatedly shouting Free Palestine!’

How does someone like that actually get into the military in the first place?

Have recruiting standards actually dropped so low that just about anyone with a pulse can get in?

Of course the general population isn’t any better.

Literally, the next person that you encounter on the street could be an axe murderer, a mass shooter, a sexual pervert or something even worse…

An Ohio mom posted a grinning photo of herself on a sunny beach at the same time that her little daughter lay dying in her filthy playpen back home. Kristel Candelario, 32, pleaded guilty to aggravated murder Thursday for abandoning her 16-month-old daughter, Jailyn, when she jetted off on a 10-day vacation to Puerto Rico in June. Three days into the trip, the seemingly carefree mom shared a photo of herself mugging for the camera on a sandy beach.

This 32-year-old woman literally left her baby daughter at home while she vacationed in Puerto Rico for 10 days.

By the time she finally returned home, her daughter was already dead from starvation and dehydration…

When Candelario finally returned to her Cleveland home a few days later, she found her daughter not breathing in her playpen and called 911. The baby had languished in a pile that “consisted of soiled blankets and a bottom liner, saturated with urine and feces,” an affidavit stated. An autopsy later revealed that Jailyn succumbed to starvation and dehydration.

What in the world was she thinking?

It takes a lot to shock me these days, but that story definitely shocked me.

A lot of people seem to think that AI will save humanity, but AI has already gone completely nuts too.

For example, when asked about incredibly sick people that are doing unthinkable things to children, AI refuses to call them evil…

AI is never going to save humanity because AI is programmed by humanity.

And humanity is really messed up right now.

Just look at Los Angeles. Many decades ago, it was one of the most beautiful cities in the entire world. But now it is a rotting, decaying hellhole…

Los Angeles, one of the most populous counties in the United States, grapples with a devastating reality: the death toll among its unhoused population reached alarming heights in 2023, with more than 2,000 individuals losing their lives. These tragic deaths, averaging nearly six per day, underscore the severity of the humanitarian crisis unfolding on the streets and in shelters across the county. A comprehensive analysis of Los Angeles County medical examiner data, exclusively reviewed by the Guardian, paints a grim picture of the escalating emergency. Over the past decade, a total of 11,573 deaths of unhoused individuals have been logged, with fatalities steadily climbing each year. In 2023 alone, 2,033 lives were lost—an astonishing 291% increase from 2014 and an 8% uptick from the previous year.

On the other coast, the Big Apple is being “overwhelmed by a wave of crimes committed by illegal immigrants”…

Over the past few weeks, New York has been overwhelmed by a wave of crimes committed by illegal immigrants The attack on the police in Times Square, the shooting in Manhattan, a series of thefts in Brooklyn – all this is the work of illegal immigrants. “What goes on in Third World countries is happening on the streets of New York — every day, any borough, with no consequences,” Vickie Paladino, a member of the New York City Council from Queens said.

Our politicians could put an end to our national crime wave, but they have no intention of doing so.

Instead, they continue to crack down on their real enemies.

In this day and time, the real “bad guys” are those that choose to stand up for traditional values…

A bill introduced in the Illinois House of Representatives would legally define it as ‘child abuse’ for parents to object to gender transitioning of their children by way of puberty blocking, cross sex hormones or surgery. The legislation, Bill 4876, introduced earlier this month, would also protect doctors from liability should they decide to prescribe those treatments to children who have not gotten parental consent. The legislation would also allow for the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) to take children away from their parents for opposing such procedures.

At this point, even the Pope has completely abandoned traditional values.

Amazingly, when the Pope made his recent declaration regarding marriage a very important statue in his home country was struck by lightning at the same time…

Do you think that was a coincidence?

Of course that wasn’t a coincidence.

We really are living in extremely crazy times, and they are only going to get crazier in the years ahead.

But you don’t have to allow all of the insanity to overwhelm you.

Cling to the truth, because the truth will set you free.

