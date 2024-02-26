This Palestinian School Hosts Hamas Military Parades. It Also Hosts Webinars With Professors From Top US Universities.

February 26, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

In the wake of Hamas's Oct. 7 attack on Israel, professors and students from prominent U.S. universities have participated in virtual discussions on the Jewish state's retaliatory war organized by a Palestinian university that hosts campus military parades honoring Hamas. The post This Palestinian School Hosts Hamas Military Parades. It Also Hosts Webinars With Professors From Top US Universities. appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...