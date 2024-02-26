Watch: Gavin Newsom Says Biden Presidency Has Been A "Masterclass"

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

California Governor Gavin Newsom declared Sunday that Joe Biden’s presidency has been a “masterclass” and that he is “all in” for another four years with Biden, in yet another over the top fawning appearance.

“I revere his record. I mean it’s – what he’s done in three years has been a masterclass,” Newsom told NBC’s Meet The Press, going on to claim Biden has created 15 million jobs, which is not true, and that the economy is “booming.”

Newsom also praised Biden’s “temperance,” despite the fact that Biden appears permanently angry and yells at reporters all the time, as well as praising “his capacity to lead in a bipartisan manner,” regardless of the fact that Biden calls Republicans extremists practically every day.

The kicker came, however, when Newsom claimed “It’s because of [Biden’s] age that he’s been so successful,” adding “the opportunity to express that for four more years, what a gift it is for the American people. And as a Democrat, what a gift it is for me to make the case for the leader of our party, Joe Biden.”

Watch:

Watch: Gavin Newsom again fawns over and worships Biden, calling his presidency a "masterclass" and a "gift". He seems far too pleased with Biden, leading some to suggest something else is afoot here. Report: https://t.co/Z9xDNl3s5h pic.twitter.com/UFxPVK7Q4t — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) February 26, 2024

During an earlier exchange with reporters, Newsom was asked if he personally has a better chance of beating Trump in an election than Biden, prompting another outpouring of cringe Biden worship from the California Governor:

Some, including Joe Rogan, believe Newsom is acting far too pleased with Biden, and is effectively patting him on the back on the way out the door as he already knows he’s replacing Biden.

Joe Rogan on Gavin Newsom & Seth

MacFarlane Gaslighting the Public About Biden's Record



“We've seen some wild gaslighting the past couple of weeks talking about the economy...It's like hot gas in your face. It's burning your lungs.”@joerogan @ChrisWillx pic.twitter.com/1jIzJepkMp — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) February 17, 2024

Joe Rogan speculates Biden will be forced to step down, and Democrats are setting up Gavin Newsom to run against Trump - EP;2104



'I think they’re gonna get rid of him... I'd say they're setting up Gavin Newsom for it,' pic.twitter.com/hIdec677dD — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) February 20, 2024

* * *

