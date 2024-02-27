300 PRC Ballistics Tables From Every Major Ammo Manufacturer

February 27, 2024 |

You’ve discovered our in-depth look at 300 PRC ballistics from several ammo manufacturers.

Save time by clicking the links below to skip to your preferred ammo maker and find the ballistics data you need for your favorite factory ammo.

300 PRC Ballistics Charts

Jump to an ammo company: Barnes | Berger | Copper Creek | Hornady | Pendleton | Remington | Weatherby

Barnes Ammunition Ballistics – 300 PRC

Barnes VOR-TX Long Range 300 PRC 208 grain LRX Ballistics Chart

Berger Bullets Ammunition Ballistics – 300 PRC

Jump to a ballistics chart: Berger Match Grade 300 PRC 205 grain Elite Hunter HP | Berger Match Grade 300 PRC 245 grain Elite Hunter HP

Berger Match Grade 300 PRC 205 grain Elite Hunter HP Ballistics Chart

Berger Match Grade 300 PRC 245 grain Elite Hunter HP Ballistics Chart

Copper Creek Cartridge Co. Ammunition Ballistics – 300 PRC

Jump to a ballistics chart: Copper Creek Cartridge 300 PRC 150 grain Accubond | Copper Creek Cartridge 300 PRC 165 grain Accubond | Copper Creek Cartridge 300 PRC 180 grain Accubond | Copper Creek Cartridge 300 PRC 190 grain Accubond LR | Copper Creek Cartridge 300 PRC 200 grain Accubond | Copper Creek Cartridge 300 PRC 150 grain Ballistic Tip | Copper Creek Cartridge 300 PRC 165 grain Ballistic Tip | Copper Creek Cartridge 300 PRC 180 grain Ballistic Tip | Copper Creek Cartridge 300 PRC 150 grain Partition | Copper Creek Cartridge 300 PRC 165 grain Partition | Copper Creek Cartridge 300 PRC 180 grain Partition | Copper Creek Cartridge 300 PRC 200 grain Partition | Copper Creek Cartridge 300 PRC 150 grain TTSX | Copper Creek Cartridge 300 PRC 168 grain TTSX | Copper Creek Cartridge 300 PRC 180 grain TTSX | Copper Creek Cartridge 300 PRC 155 grain ELD-M | Copper Creek Cartridge 300 PRC 208 grain ELD-M | Copper Creek Cartridge 300 PRC 225 grain ELD-M | Copper Creek Cartridge 300 PRC 155 grain Hybrid Target | Copper Creek Cartridge 300 PRC 168 grain Hybrid Target | Copper Creek Cartridge 300 PRC 185 grain Hybrid Target | Copper Creek Cartridge 300 PRC 215 grain Hybrid Target | Copper Creek Cartridge 300 PRC 230 grain Hybrid Target | Copper Creek Cartridge 300 PRC 155 grain VLD Hunting | Copper Creek Cartridge 300 PRC 168 grain VLD Hunting | Copper Creek Cartridge 300 PRC 185 grain VLD Hunting | Copper Creek Cartridge 300 PRC 190 grain VLD Hunting | Copper Creek Cartridge 300 PRC 210 grain VLD Hunting | Copper Creek Cartridge 300 PRC 165 grain GameKing | Copper Creek Cartridge 300 PRC 168 grain Classic Hunter | Copper Creek Cartridge 300 PRC 185 grain Classic Hunter | Copper Creek Cartridge 300 PRC 168 grain MatchKing | Copper Creek Cartridge 300 PRC 175 grain MatchKing | Copper Creek Cartridge 300 PRC 168 grain TSX | Copper Creek Cartridge 300 PRC 180 grain TSX | Copper Creek Cartridge 300 PRC 176 grain A-TIP | Copper Creek Cartridge 300 PRC 230 grain A-TIP | Copper Creek Cartridge 300 PRC 250 grain A-TIP | Copper Creek Cartridge 300 PRC 178 grain ELD-X | Copper Creek Cartridge 300 PRC 200 grain ELD-X | Copper Creek Cartridge 300 PRC 212 grain ELD-X | Copper Creek Cartridge 300 PRC 220 grain ELD-X | Copper Creek Cartridge 300 PRC 180 grain CX | Copper Creek Cartridge 300 PRC 180 grain Elite Hunter | Copper Creek Cartridge 300 PRC 205 grain Elite Hunter | Copper Creek Cartridge 300 PRC 180 grain SST | Copper Creek Cartridge 300 PRC 200 grain LRX | Copper Creek Cartridge 300 PRC 245 grain EOL Elite Hunter

Copper Creek Cartridge 300 PRC 150 grain Accubond Ballistics Chart

Copper Creek Cartridge 300 PRC 165 grain Accubond Ballistics Chart

Copper Creek Cartridge 300 PRC 180 grain Accubond Ballistics Chart

Copper Creek Cartridge 300 PRC 190 grain Accubond LR Ballistics Chart

Copper Creek Cartridge 300 PRC 200 grain Accubond Ballistics Chart

Copper Creek Cartridge 300 PRC 150 grain Ballistic Tip Ballistics Chart

Copper Creek Cartridge 300 PRC 165 grain Ballistic Tip Ballistics Chart

Copper Creek Cartridge 300 PRC 180 grain Ballistic Tip Ballistics Chart

Copper Creek Cartridge 300 PRC 150 grain Partition Ballistics Chart

Copper Creek Cartridge 300 PRC 165 grain Partition Ballistics Chart

Copper Creek Cartridge 300 PRC 180 grain Partition Ballistics Chart

Copper Creek Cartridge 300 PRC 200 grain Partition Ballistics Chart

Copper Creek Cartridge 300 PRC 150 grain TTSX Ballistics Chart

Copper Creek Cartridge 300 PRC 168 grain TTSX Ballistics Chart

Copper Creek Cartridge 300 PRC 180 grain TTSX Ballistics Chart

Copper Creek Cartridge 300 PRC 155 grain ELD-M Ballistics Chart

Copper Creek Cartridge 300 PRC 208 grain ELD-M Ballistics Chart

Copper Creek Cartridge 300 PRC 225 grain ELD-M Ballistics Chart

Copper Creek Cartridge 300 PRC 155 grain Hybrid Target Ballistics Chart

Copper Creek Cartridge 300 PRC 168 grain Hybrid Target Ballistics Chart

Copper Creek Cartridge 300 PRC 185 grain Hybrid Target Ballistics Chart

Copper Creek Cartridge 300 PRC 215 grain Hybrid Target Ballistics Chart

Copper Creek Cartridge 300 PRC 230 grain Hybrid Target Ballistics Chart

Copper Creek Cartridge 300 PRC 155 grain VLD Hunting Ballistics Chart

Copper Creek Cartridge 300 PRC 168 grain VLD Hunting Ballistics Chart

Copper Creek Cartridge 300 PRC 185 grain VLD Hunting Ballistics Chart

Copper Creek Cartridge 300 PRC 190 grain VLD Hunting Ballistics Chart

Copper Creek Cartridge 300 PRC 210 grain VLD Hunting Ballistics Chart

Copper Creek Cartridge 300 PRC 165 grain GameKing Ballistics Chart

Copper Creek Cartridge 300 PRC 168 grain Classic Hunter Ballistics Chart

Copper Creek Cartridge 300 PRC 185 grain Classic Hunter Ballistics Chart

Copper Creek Cartridge 300 PRC 168 grain MatchKing Ballistics Chart

Copper Creek Cartridge 300 PRC 175 grain MatchKing Ballistics Chart

Copper Creek Cartridge 300 PRC 168 grain TSX Ballistics Chart

Copper Creek Cartridge 300 PRC 180 grain TSX Ballistics Chart

Copper Creek Cartridge 300 PRC 176 grain A-TIP Ballistics Chart

Copper Creek Cartridge 300 PRC 230 grain A-TIP Ballistics Chart

Copper Creek Cartridge 300 PRC 250 grain A-TIP Ballistics Chart

Copper Creek Cartridge 300 PRC 178 grain ELD-X Ballistics Chart

Copper Creek Cartridge 300 PRC 200 grain ELD-X Ballistics Chart

Copper Creek Cartridge 300 PRC 212 grain ELD-X Ballistics Chart

Copper Creek Cartridge 300 PRC 220 grain ELD-X Ballistics Chart

Copper Creek Cartridge 300 PRC 180 grain CX Ballistics Chart

Copper Creek Cartridge 300 PRC 180 grain Elite Hunter Ballistics Chart

Copper Creek Cartridge 300 PRC 205 grain Elite Hunter Ballistics Chart

Copper Creek Cartridge 300 PRC 180 grain SST Ballistics Chart

Copper Creek Cartridge 300 PRC 200 grain LRX Ballistics Chart

Copper Creek Cartridge 300 PRC 245 grain EOL Elite Hunter Ballistics Chart

Hornady Ammunition Ballistics – 300 PRC

Jump to a ballistics chart: Hornady Outfitter 300 PRC 190 grain CX | Hornady Precision Hunter 300 PRC 212 grain ELD-X | Hornady Match 300 PRC 225 grain ELD-M

Hornady Outfitter 300 PRC 190 grain CX Ballistics Chart

Hornady Precision Hunter 300 PRC 212 grain ELD-X Ballistics Chart

Hornady Match 300 PRC 225 grain ELD-M Ballistics Chart

Pendleton Ammunition Ballistics – 300 PRC

Jump to a ballistics chart: Pendleton Ammunition Hunting 300 PRC 200 grain ELD-X | Pendleton Ammunition Hunting 300 PRC 212 grain ELD-X | Pendleton Ammunition Hunting 300 PRC 220 grain ELD-X | Pendleton Ammunition Hunting 300 PRC 200 grain LRX | Pendleton Ammunition Hunting 300 PRC 208 grain LRX | Pendleton Ammunition Hunting 300 PRC 212 grain LRX | Pendleton Ammunition Hunting 300 PRC 210 grain Acccubond LR | Pendleton Ammunition Bear Hammer 300 PRC 200 grain A-Frame | Pendleton Ammunition Bear Hammer 300 PRC 220 grain ELD-X

Pendleton Ammunition Hunting 300 PRC 200 grain ELD-X Ballistics Chart

Pendleton Ammunition Hunting 300 PRC 212 grain ELD-X Ballistics Chart

Pendleton Ammunition Hunting 300 PRC 220 grain ELD-X Ballistics Chart

Pendleton Ammunition Hunting 300 PRC 200 grain LRX Ballistics Chart

Pendleton Ammunition Hunting 300 PRC 208 grain LRX Ballistics Chart

Pendleton Ammunition Hunting 300 PRC 212 grain LRX Ballistics Chart

Pendleton Ammunition Hunting 300 PRC 210 grain Acccubond LR Ballistics Chart

Pendleton Ammunition Bear Hammer 300 PRC 200 grain A-Frame Ballistics Chart

Pendleton Ammunition Bear Hammer 300 PRC 220 grain ELD-X Ballistics Chart

Remington Ammunition Ballistics – 300 PRC

Remington Premier Long Range 300 PRC 215 grain Speer Impact Ballistics Chart

Weatherby Ammunition Ballistics – 300 PRC

Jump to a ballistics chart: Weatherby Select Plus 300 PRC 180 grain Swift Scirocco | Weatherby Select Plus 300 PRC 195 grain Hammer Custom

Weatherby Select Plus 300 PRC 180 grain Swift Scirocco Ballistics Chart

Weatherby Select Plus 300 PRC 195 grain Hammer Custom Ballistics Chart

Administrative Note: The information above comes from the manufacturer and is only informational. The actual ballistics obtained with your firearm can vary considerably from the advertised ballistics. Also, ballistics can vary from lot to lot with the same brand and type load. When manufacturer ballistic data was unavailable, ballistics were calculated using a ballistics calculator.

300 PRC Ballistics Trajectory Chart

Below is a sample 300 PRC bullet drop chart that gives you a general idea of the 300 PRC trajectory.

Note: The chart above is an example of one 300 PRC load, and actual ballistic performance may vary depending on bullet weight, lot, barrel length, and environmental conditions while shooting.

Long-range shooters in America love the 300 Precision Rifle Cartridge bolt-action rifle because the projectiles, like the Hornady ELD Match and Hornady Precision Hunter, have such a flat trajectory thanks partly to their crazy high ballistic coefficient of 0.878.

The Hornady Match 300 PRC 225 grain bullet only drops 3.3 inches at 200 yards with a 100-yard zero. At 300 yards, it only dropped 11.9 inches; by 500 yards, it descended only 46.7 inches. Proving this relatively new cartridge is plenty capable of shooting sub-MOA.

The long-range performance of this hunting rifle is perfect for big game, such as pronghorn, big horn sheep, and elk.

300 PRC Muzzle Velocity (fps)

Muzzle velocity is how fast the bullet exits your 300 PRC rifle barrel, measured in Feet-Per-Second (fps). Many factors contribute to muzzle velocity, including bullet weight, cartridge pressure, and rifle barrel length.

Even though the 300 PRC and 338 Lapua Magnum shoot aerodynamic high BC 30-caliber bullets, the 300 PRC has a higher average muzzle velocity because it shoots lighter projectiles than the 338 Lapua sniper rifle.

The 300 PRC muzzle velocity ranges between 2,720 fps to 3,400 fps. The Hornady Precision Hunter 212-grain ELD-X sits near the middle at 2,860 fps.

300 PRC Muzzle Energy (ft-lbs)

Muzzle energy is the force the bullet leaves the barrel with, measured in foot pounds of energy (ft-lbs).

Bullet weight and velocity are two significant contributing factors of muzzle energy that translate into a bullet’s stopping power and terminal ballistics.

You can achieve varying specs when reloading or hand-loading this 30-caliber magnum cartridge, but you can expect most factory-loaded ammo to have a muzzle energy between 3,607 ft-lbs and 4,352 ft-lbs.

The Copper Creek 250-grain A-Tip is in the high range with 4,352 ft-lbs, while the Weatherby Select Plus 180-grain Swift Scirocco is in the low range with 3,657 ft-lbs.

How Do 300 PRC Ballistics Compare to Other Rifles?

Cartridges that shoot 30-caliber bullets have been top-rated for many years by American hunters and shooters. So, there are many other rifle calibers to compare to the 300 PRC, such as the 300 Norma Magnum, 30 Nosler, 300 Win Mag, and Winchester Short Magnum.

So, whether you prefer 30-caliber cartridges from Savage Arms, Ruger, or some other rifle like the Barret MRAD, we will directly compare several of these calibers below.

300 Norma vs 300 PRC

The 300 Norma Mag and 300 PRC offer shooters similar ballistics; however, the 300 Norma tends to edge out the 300 PRC in most categories. The main advantages of the 300 PRC rifle are its regular magnum bolt face and longer barrel life.

The 300 NM has higher muzzle velocities (using similar bullet weights) and flatter trajectories than the 300 PRC. Shooting a mile is common with the 300 Norma; some shooters claim it’s the King of the Mile.

6.5 Creedmoor vs. 300 PRC

The 6.5 Creedmoor shoots much lighter bullets at similar velocities. However, it’s not a magnum round, so it will be much easier on your shoulder, and your barrel will last longer than the 300 PRC long-action rifle.

The 300 PRC is for long-range shooters looking to extend their range to a mile or more, while the flat trajectory of the 6.5 Creedmoor makes it plenty capable of taking 1,000-yard shots.

The shorter case length of the 6.5 Creedmoor means it doesn’t hold as much powder, which will limit its long-range capabilities. However, the average shooter will never fully tap into all the potential of the 6.5 Creedmoor.

300 PRC vs 7mm Remington Magnum Ballistics

The 300 PRC has higher muzzle velocities than the 7mm Rem Mag, even when shooting similar bullet weights. The 155 gr Hybrid Target 300 PRC bullet has a muzzle velocity of 3,490 fps, while the 155 gr BXC 7mm Rem mag bullet only has a muzzle velocity of 2,950 fps.

The 300 PRC also blows the 7mm Rem Mag away regarding muzzle energy with similar projectile weights. The 7mm Rem Mag 168 gr Accubond has a muzzle energy of 3,094 ft-lbs, and the 300 PRC 168 gr MatchKing has a muzzle energy of 3,989 ft-lbs.

While the 7mm Rem Mag has a reasonably flat trajectory, it still doesn’t match how flat the 300 PRC launches a projectile. The 300 PRC 168 gr MatchKing drops 37.6 inches at 500 yards, while the 7mm Rem Mag drops 45.8 inches.

300 PRC vs. 300 Winchester Magnum Ballistics

The 300 PRC and 300 Win Mag shoot the same-diameter bullet in similar weights, making an excellent comparison.

When shooting lighter bullets, the 300 PRC and 300 Win Mag have similar velocities; however, when we begin using heavier projectiles, the 300 PRC starts to outshine the 300 Win Mag.

The 300 PRC 150-grain Ballistic Tip has a muzzle velocity of 3,490 fps, and the 300 Win Mag 150-grain Superformance has a muzzle velocity of 3,400 fps. A 220-grain 300 Winchester Magnum bullet has a muzzle velocity of 2,680 fps, while a 250-grain A-tip 300 PRC projectile has a muzzle velocity of 2,800 fps.

The 300 Win Mag also falls short in muzzle energy and trajectory, but not so much that it makes it a pointless round to own. I know many hunters who love their 300 Win Mag.

Don’t miss our deep dive into comparing the 300 PRC vs 300 Win Mag!

300 PRC vs 300 WSM Ballistics

If the 300 Win Mag couldn’t keep up with the 300 PRC, should we expect the 300 Winchester Short Magnum to keep up?

Yes!

The 300 WSM has a slightly higher SAAMI-approved overall max pressure than the 300 Win Mag, even though it has a shorter overall length than the 300 Win Mag and 300 PRC.

The 300 WSM propels a 150-grain bullet at similar speeds as the 300 PRC propels a 15-grain bullet. However, the 300 PRC can launch heavier bullets like the 250-grain A-Tip at 2,800 fps, while the 300 WSM only pushes 190-grain bullets slightly faster at 2,875 fps.

While the 300 WSM has relatively high muzzle energy for most bullet weights, they’re still outmatched by the 300 PRC projectiles, and the same holds true for the trajectories.

However, the 300 WSM will have a longer barrel life and be easier on the shoulder than the 300 PRC; the hunting rifle will also be a little lighter and more maneuverable.

Frequently Asked Questions

Below, the team at ammo.com has gathered and answered several of the most commonly asked questions regarding 300 PRC ballistics.

What is the effective range of a 300 PRC?

The effective range of 300 PRC is well over a mile. Therefore, it’s great for long-range shooting.

What is a 300 PRC comparable to?

The 300 PRC is comparable to the 300 Norma, 300 Win Mag, 300 WSM, 7mm Rem Mag, and other 30-caliber magnum rounds.

Is the 300 PRC accurate?

Yes, the 300 PRC is accurate. It has a flat trajectory; many long-distance shooters use it to hit targets over a mile away.

What is the supersonic range of the 300 PRC?

The supersonic range of the 300 PRC is about 1,800 yards.

What are the bullet drop and wind drift characteristics of the 300 PRC at long range?

The bullet drop and wind drift characteristics of the 300 PRC at long range are excellent since it shoots high BC bullets.

What is the maximum bullet weight for a 300 PRC cartridge?

The maximum bullet weight for a 300 PRC cartridge is 250 grains.

What is the bullet drop for a 300 PRC at 1000 yards?

The bullet drop for a 300 PRC at 1000 yards is -260.77 inches.

