FBI Chooses Stock Image Of Well-Dressed White-Women To Depict Organized Retail-Crime

FBI Chooses Stock Image Of Well-Dressed White-Women To Depict Organized Retail-Crime

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

The FBI was roasted on X for choosing to depict the problem of organized retail crime with an image of two well dressed white women.

Yes, really.

“Higher prices, dangerous products, and closing businesses,” the law enforcement body posted on X.

“These are just some of the impacts Organized Retail Theft has on everyday Americans. Learn what the #FBI does to combat these crimes on the federal level to protect shoppers across the country.”

The image shows two well dressed middle class white women looking furtive, with one hiding a stolen handbag inside her coat.

Respondents noted that the typical demographic of organized retail thieves in big cities doesn’t correlate with the chosen image.

Another image used by the FBI showed a white man stealing something from a supermarket.

According to the FBI’s own arrest record crime statistics, 52.7 per cent of robberies are carried out by blacks or African-Americans, despite the fact they only make up about 13 per cent of the population.

Even with a significantly higher population, whites in America only account for 44.7 per cent of robberies.

The significant majority of these robberies will also have been carried out by men, making the choice of well dressed white women even more bizarre.

As ever, they got ratioed into oblivion.

Many joked that the FBI appears to have used Google’s AI program to generate the images.

