FBI Chooses Stock Image Of Well-Dressed White-Women To Depict Organized Retail-Crime

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

The FBI was roasted on X for choosing to depict the problem of organized retail crime with an image of two well dressed white women.

Yes, really.

“Higher prices, dangerous products, and closing businesses,” the law enforcement body posted on X.

“These are just some of the impacts Organized Retail Theft has on everyday Americans. Learn what the #FBI does to combat these crimes on the federal level to protect shoppers across the country.”

Higher prices, dangerous products, and closing businesses. These are just some of the impacts Organized Retail Theft has on everyday Americans. Learn what the #FBI does to combat these crimes on the federal level to protect shoppers across the country: https://t.co/f0I2gcN9gu pic.twitter.com/d4fMwRuxry — FBI (@FBI) February 26, 2024

The image shows two well dressed middle class white women looking furtive, with one hiding a stolen handbag inside her coat.

Respondents noted that the typical demographic of organized retail thieves in big cities doesn’t correlate with the chosen image.

Another image used by the FBI showed a white man stealing something from a supermarket.

These are the stock photos that the FBI chose for their posts about retail theft. What do you notice? pic.twitter.com/exj5FPLltp — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 26, 2024

According to the FBI’s own arrest record crime statistics, 52.7 per cent of robberies are carried out by blacks or African-Americans, despite the fact they only make up about 13 per cent of the population.

Even with a significantly higher population, whites in America only account for 44.7 per cent of robberies.

The significant majority of these robberies will also have been carried out by men, making the choice of well dressed white women even more bizarre.

As ever, they got ratioed into oblivion.

The FBI should use this photo instead for images about retail theft pic.twitter.com/CSm3G8keMs — Adam Lowisz (@AdamLowisz) February 26, 2024

Obviously generated by Gemini https://t.co/mYOrfsC0FQ — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) February 27, 2024

But why aren’t they wearing MAGA hats? I’m pretty sure those are the ones doing all the shoplifting. — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 26, 2024

Well-dressed White women are definitely the ones committing organized retail theft https://t.co/2xjZRmNji4 — Kingsley Wilson (@KingsleyCortes) February 26, 2024

Did you use Google ai image generator for that? — banthebbc 𝕏 (@banthebbc) February 27, 2024

Surprised you didn’t go with something like this….🤦🏼‍♂️🤡 pic.twitter.com/dxTq33gRwz — Fweedom🇺🇸 (@Fweedom5) February 26, 2024

I'm not trying to be racist but if Google can't find a picture or video of a group of teenage White girls looting stores, Why TF is the FBI using it as a visual?https://t.co/UTBM03z7ia — Barton Bella (@BartonBella1) February 26, 2024

I can see why you didn't go with a picture from the thousands of CCTV videos of the mass-lootings. — U.S. Ministry of Truth (@USMiniTru) February 26, 2024

Clearly the shoplifting epidemic is being led by well-dressed white women in their 20s named Katelynn.



Go get 'em fellas!!!!! — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) February 27, 2024

Guys there just weren't any photos of the actual lootings to choose from trust me. pic.twitter.com/CIgFCJD61n — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) February 26, 2024

Here’s what Nashville shoplifters look like. Where’s your photo from? pic.twitter.com/QpdoZ9IiXA — MakeAmericaSaneAgain (@obiden_sux) February 27, 2024

FBI spreading more white lies.

FACT CHECK👇🏿pic.twitter.com/V5ouoQKnMn — Ellen Streiff (@EllenStreiff) February 26, 2024

Many joked that the FBI appears to have used Google’s AI program to generate the images.

