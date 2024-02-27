Heavily Armed FBI Agents Raid Home Of Decorated Veteran For Being Present In Capitol On January 6

February 27, 2024 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

We are not a country of rule of law. We are a country under siege by an illegitimate tyrannical regime. And the Republicans do nothing. This is breathtaking. NEW: Heavily armed FBI agents raid the home of a decorated veteran after Jan 6 in newly obtained footage by @gatewaypundit. Chris Kuehne, a 22-year veteran who …



Read More...