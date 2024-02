Police Warn Women Not To Jog Within 2,000 Miles Of An Open Border

February 27, 2024 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

ATHENS, GA — Following the murder of a Georgia college student at the hands of an illegal immigrant, police issued a statement warning women to avoid jogging within 2,000 miles of an open border, particularly the southern border the U.S. shares with Mexico.



Read More...