Polish Truckers To Rejoin Farmers In Border Crossing Blockades

By Salon24.PL via Remix News

Polish truckers are to resume their border blockade protest on March 1 after having previously suspended their protest actions at the turn of the year. Truckers are demonstrating once again because they are not satisfied with what has been done to stop Ukrainian trucking companies from creating unfair competition in the Polish transport market.

The ongoing farmer protests are also about trade relations with Ukraine, with the farmers protesting about the European Commission’s decision to extend the trade agreement with Ukraine, allowing Ukrainian agricultural products to flow into the EU despite these products failing to adhere to EU standards.

WATCH: 🇵🇱🚜 Polish farmers spill Ukrainian grain out onto the railway tracks as they ramp up their nationwide protests against cheap imported produce from the war-torn country and the EU’s green agenda. pic.twitter.com/3HyhS6A3LS — Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) February 20, 2024

Farmers are also up in arms about EU climate policies, which affect energy costs and livestock farming. On Tuesday, Feb. 27, the farmers are to stage a mass protest in Poland’s capital city of Warsaw.

The truckers action on March 1 will mark the resumption of action which began on Nov. 6. They had been promised government action to tighten controls on Ukrainian haulage firms, but these promises have not been kept. The truckers are demanding the reintroduction of licensing for Ukrainian truckers.

Former Polish Conservative (PiS) Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki took to X on Monday to support the protesting farmers. He called on the government to introduce an embargo on Ukrainian agricultural products.

WATCH: 🇧🇪🇪🇺🚜 Farmers drag away barricades set up by riot police to protect the EU institutions in Brussels.



Really explosive situation in the city today!#Bruxelles #AgriculteursEnColere #FarmersProtest2024 #FarmerProtest2024 pic.twitter.com/pBaCfuPyh0 — Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) February 26, 2024

For more details please see Remix.news