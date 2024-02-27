Summer Lee Cancels CAIR Speech, Still Praises the Pro-Hamas Group

February 27, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Rep. Summer Lee (D., Pa.) canceled an upcoming appearance at a fundraiser for the Philadelphia chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), an anti-Israel group whose leader recently praised Hamas’s attack on Israel. The post Summer Lee Cancels CAIR Speech, Still Praises the Pro-Hamas Group appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...