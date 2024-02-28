30-06 Ballistics Tables From All Major Ammo Manufacturers

You’ve discovered our in-depth look at 30-06 ballistics from many top ammo manufacturers.

Save time by clicking the links below to skip to your favorite ammo company and find the data you need for your preferred factory load.

30-06 Ballistics Charts

Jump to your favorite ammo company: Armscor | Barnes | Black Hills | Browning | Buffalo Bore | CorBon | Choice Ammunition | DoubleTap | DRT | Federal | Fiocchi | Fort Scott | Grizzly | Hornady | HSM | ICC | Lapua | Liberty | Norma | Nosler | Prvi Partizan | Remington | Sellier & Bellot | Sierra | Sig Sauer | Winchester | Wolf

Armscor Ballistics Charts – 30-06 Springfield

Armscor 30-06 165 grain AccuBond Ballistics Chart

Barnes Ballistics Charts – 30-06 Springfield

Jump to a ballistics chart: Barnes 30-06 150 grain TTSX | Barnes 30-06 168 grain TTSX | Barnes 30-06 180 grain TTSX

Barnes 30-06 150 grain TTSX Ballistics Chart

Barnes 30-06 168 grain TTSX Ballistics Chart

Barnes 30-06 180 grain TTSX Ballistics Chart

Black Hills Ballistics Charts – 30-06 Springfield

Jump to a ballistics chart: Black Hills 30-06 155 grain A-MAX | Black Hills 30-06 168 grain A-MAX | Black Hills 30-06 168 grain Match HP | Black Hills 30-06 180 grain AccuBond | Black Hills 30-06 180 grain TSX

Black Hills 30-06 155 grain A-MAX Ballistics Chart

Black Hills 30-06 168 grain A-MAX Ballistics Chart

Black Hills 30-06 168 grain Match HP Ballistics Chart

Black Hills 30-06 180 grain AccuBond Ballistics Chart

Black Hills 30-06 180 grain TSX Ballistics Chart

Browning Ballistics Charts – 30-06 Springfield

Jump to a ballistics chart: Browning 30-06 180 grain Polymer Tip | Browning 30-06 180 grain PSP | Browning 30-06 180 grain Tipped MatchKing | Browning 30-06 195 grain Tipped MatchKing | Browning 30-06 180 grain Tipped Solid Copper

Browning 30-06 180 grain Polymer Tip Ballistics Chart

Browning 30-06 180 grain PSP Ballistics Chart

Browning 30-06 180 grain Tipped MatchKing Ballistics Chart

Browning 30-06 195 grain Tipped MatchKing Ballistics Chart

Browning 30-06 180 grain Tipped Solid Copper Ballistics Chart

Buffalo Bore Ballistics Charts – 30-06 Springfield

Jump to a ballistics chart: Buffalo Bore 30-06 150 grain Super Charged Spitzer | Buffalo Bore 30-06 180 grain Super Charged Spitzer | Buffalo Bore 30-06 168 grain TTSX Lead Free

Buffalo Bore 30-06 150 grain Super Charged Spitzer Ballistics Chart

Buffalo Bore 30-06 180 grain Super Charged Spitzer Ballistics Chart

Buffalo Bore 30-06 168 grain TTSX Lead Free Ballistics Chart

Choice Ammunition Ballistics Charts – 30-06 Springfield

Jump to a ballistics chart: Choice Ammunition 30-06 150 grain SP | Choice Ammunition 30-06 150 grain TSX | Choice Ammunition 30-06 150 grain TTSX | Choice Ammunition 30-06 168 grain TTSX | Choice Ammunition 30-06 180 grain TTSX | Choice Ammunition 30-06 165 grain AccuBond | Choice Ammunition 30-06 180 grain AccuBond | Choice Ammunition 30-06 165 grain Partition | Choice Ammunition 30-06 180 grain Partition | Choice Ammunition 30-06 168 grain VLD-H | Choice Ammunition 30-06 175 grain MatchKing | Choice Ammunition 30-06 180 grain Swift A-Frame

Choice Ammunition 30-06 150 grain SP Ballistics Chart

Choice Ammunition 30-06 150 grain TSX Ballistics Chart

Choice Ammunition 30-06 150 grain TTSX Ballistics Chart

Choice Ammunition 30-06 168 grain TTSX Ballistics Chart

Choice Ammunition 30-06 180 grain TTSX Ballistics Chart

Choice Ammunition 30-06 165 grain AccuBond Ballistics Chart

Choice Ammunition 30-06 180 grain AccuBond Ballistics Chart

Choice Ammunition 30-06 165 grain Partition Ballistics Chart

Choice Ammunition 30-06 180 grain Partition Ballistics Chart

Choice Ammunition 30-06 168 grain VLD-H Ballistics Chart

Choice Ammunition 30-06 175 grain MatchKing Ballistics Chart

Choice Ammunition 30-06 180 grain Swift A-Frame Ballistics Chart

CorBon Ballistics Charts – 30-06 Springfield

Jump to a ballistics chart: CorBon 30-06 130 grain | CorBon 30-06 168 grain | CorBon 30-06 180 grain

CorBon 30-06 130 grain Ballistics Chart

CorBon 30-06 168 grain Ballistics Chart

CorBon 30-06 180 grain Ballistics Chart

DoubleTap Ballistics Charts – 30-06 Springfield

Jump to a ballistics chart: DoubleTap 30-06 150 grain SC-THP | DoubleTap 30-06 165 grain SC-THP | DoubleTap 30-06 155 grain HPBT | DoubleTap 30-06 165 grain Swift Scirocco | DoubleTap 30-06 180 grain Swift Scirocco | DoubleTap 30-06 210 grain AccuBond Long Range Spitzer

DoubleTap 30-06 150 grain SC-THP Ballistics Chart

DoubleTap 30-06 165 grain SC-THP Ballistics Chart

DoubleTap 30-06 155 grain HPBT Ballistics Chart

DoubleTap 30-06 165 grain Swift Scirocco Ballistics Chart

DoubleTap 30-06 180 grain Swift Scirocco Ballistics Chart

DoubleTap 30-06 210 grain AccuBond Long Range Spitzer Ballistics Chart

DRT Ballistics Charts – 30-06 Springfield

Dynamic Research Technologies 30-06 175 grain Ballistics Chart

Federal Ballistics Charts – 30-06 Springfield

Jump to a ballistics chart: Federal 30-06 125 grain SP | Federal 30-06 150 grain SP | Federal American Eagle 30-06 150 grain FMJ | Federal 30-06 150 grain AccuBond | Federal 30-06 180 grain AccuBond | Federal 30-06 150 grain Ballistic Tip | Federal 30-06 165 grain Ballistic Tip | Federal 30-06 150 grain GameKing BTSP | Federal 30-06 165 grain GameKing BTSP | Federal 30-06 165 grain Partition | Federal 30-06 180 grain Partition | Federal 30-06 165 grain Trophy Bonded Tip | Federal 30-06 180 grain Trophy Bonded Tip | Federal 30-06 165 grain TSX | Federal 30-06 180 grain TSX | Federal 30-06 168 grain MatchKing BTHP | Federal 30-06 180 grain Hi-Shok SP | Federal 30-06 180 grain MRX | Federal 30-06 220 grain SP RN

Federal 30-06 125 grain SP Ballistics Chart

Federal 30-06 150 grain SP Ballistics Chart

Federal American Eagle 30-06 150 grain FMJ Ballistics Chart

Federal 30-06 150 grain AccuBond Ballistics Chart

Federal 30-06 180 grain AccuBond Ballistics Chart

Federal 30-06 150 grain Ballistic Tip Ballistics Chart

Federal 30-06 165 grain Ballistic Tip Ballistics Chart

Federal 30-06 150 grain GameKing BTSP Ballistics Chart

Federal 30-06 165 grain GameKing BTSP Ballistics Chart

Federal 30-06 165 grain Partition Ballistics Chart

Federal 30-06 180 grain Partition Ballistics Chart

Federal 30-06 165 grain Trophy Bonded Tip Ballistics Chart

Federal 30-06 180 grain Trophy Bonded Tip Ballistics Chart

Federal 30-06 165 grain TSX Ballistics Chart

Federal 30-06 180 grain TSX Ballistics Chart

Federal 30-06 168 grain MatchKing BTHP Ballistics Chart

Federal 30-06 180 grain Hi-Shok SP Ballistics Chart

Federal 30-06 180 grain MRX Ballistics Chart

Federal 30-06 220 grain SP RN Ballistics Chart

Fiocchi Ballistics Charts – 30-06 Springfield

Jump to a ballistics chart: Fiocchi 30-06 150 grain FMJ BT | Fiocchi 30-06 165 grain PSP | Fiocchi 30-06 165 grain Scirocco | Fiocchi 30-06 180 grain SST

Fiocchi 30-06 150 grain FMJ BT Ballistics Chart

Fiocchi 30-06 165 grain PSP Ballistics Chart

Fiocchi 30-06 165 grain Scirocco Ballistics Chart

Fiocchi 30-06 180 grain SST Ballistics Chart

Fort Scott Ballistics Charts – 30-06 Springfield

Fort Scott Munition 168 grain SCS Ballistics Chart

Grizzly Ballistics Charts – 30-06 Springfield

Grizzly Ammunition 30-06 165 grain Scirocco Ballistics Chart

Hornady Ballistics Charts – 30-06 Springfield

Jump to a ballistics chart: Hornady 30-06 150 grain BTSP InterLock | Hornady 30-06 165 grain BTSP | Hornady 30-06 150 grain InterBond | Hornady 30-06 165 grain InterBond | Hornady 30-06 150 grain InterBond LM | Hornady 30-06 165 grain InterBond LM | Hornady 30-06 150 grain SP InterLock | Hornady 30-06 180 grain SP InterLock | Hornady 30-06 150 grain SP LM InterLock | Hornady 30-06 150 grain SST InterLock | Hornady 30-06 165 grain SST InterLock | Hornady 30-06 180 grain SST InterLock | Hornady 30-06 150 grain SST LM InterLock | Hornady 30-06 165 grain SST LM InterLock | Hornady 30-06 165 grain BTSP LM InterLock | Hornady 30-06 180 grain BTSP LM InterLock

Hornady 30-06 150 grain BTSP InterLock Ballistics Chart

Hornady 30-06 165 grain BTSP Ballistics Chart

Hornady 30-06 150 grain InterBond Ballistics Chart

Hornady 30-06 165 grain InterBond Ballistics Chart

Hornady 30-06 150 grain InterBond LM Ballistics Chart

Hornady 30-06 165 grain InterBond LM Ballistics Chart

Hornady 30-06 150 grain SP InterLock Ballistics Chart

Hornady 30-06 180 grain SP InterLock Ballistics Chart

Hornady 30-06 150 grain SP LM InterLock Ballistics Chart

Hornady 30-06 150 grain SST InterLock Ballistics Chart

Hornady 30-06 165 grain SST InterLock Ballistics Chart

Hornady 30-06 180 grain SST InterLock Ballistics Chart

Hornady 30-06 150 grain SST LM InterLock Ballistics Chart

Hornady 30-06 165 grain SST LM InterLock Ballistics Chart

Hornady 30-06 165 grain BTSP LM InterLock Ballistics Chart

Hornady 30-06 180 grain BTSP LM InterLock Ballistics Chart

HSM Ballistics Charts – 30-06 Springfield

Jump to a ballistics chart: HSM 30-06 150 grain OPT Low Recoil | HSM 30-06 150 grain TSX | HSM 30-06 165 grain Sierra GameChanger | HSM 30-06 165 grain SST | HSM 30-06 168 grain VLD | HSM 30-06 178 grain A-MAX | HSM 30-06 210 grain Match Hunting VLD

HSM 30-06 150 grain OPT Low Recoil Ballistics Chart

HSM 30-06 150 grain TSX Ballistics Chart

HSM 30-06 165 grain Sierra GameChanger Ballistics Chart

HSM 30-06 165 grain SST Ballistics Chart

HSM 30-06 168 grain VLD Ballistics Chart

HSM 30-06 178 grain A-MAX Ballistics Chart

HSM 30-06 210 grain Match Hunting VLD Ballistics Chart

ICC Ballistics Charts – 30-06 Springfield

ICC 30-06 180 grain TTSX Ballistics Chart

Lapua Ballistics Charts – 30-06 Springfield

Jump to a ballistics chart: Lapua 30-06 123 grain FMJ | Lapua 30-06 170 grain | Lapua 30-06 185 grain | Lapua 30-06 200 grain SP

Lapua 30-06 123 grain FMJ Ballistics Chart

Lapua 30-06 170 grain Ballistics Chart

Lapua 30-06 185 grain Ballistics Chart

Lapua 30-06 200 grain SP Ballistics Chart

Liberty Ballistics Charts – 30-06 Springfield

Liberty Ammunition 30-06 100 grain SCHP Ballistics Chart

Norma Ballistics Charts – 30-06 Springfield

Jump to a ballistics chart: Norma 30-06 150 grain Ballistic Tip | Norma 30-06 150 grain FMJ | Norma 30-06 180 grain AccuBond | Norma 30-06 180 grain Alaska | Norma 30-06 180 grain Oryx | Norma 30-06 200 grain Oryx | Norma 30-06 180 grain Partition | Norma 30-06 180 grain Plastic Point | Norma 30-06 180 grain Swift A-Frame | Norma 30-06 180 grain Vulcan

Norma 30-06 150 grain Ballistic Tip Ballistics Chart

Norma 30-06 150 grain FMJ Ballistics Chart

Norma 30-06 180 grain AccuBond Ballistics Chart

Norma 30-06 180 grain Alaska Ballistics Chart

Norma 30-06 180 grain Oryx Ballistics Chart

Norma 30-06 200 grain Oryx Ballistics Chart

Norma 30-06 180 grain Partition Ballistics Chart

Norma 30-06 180 grain Plastic Point Ballistics Chart

Norma 30-06 180 grain Swift A-Frame Ballistics Chart

Norma 30-06 180 grain Vulcan Ballistics Chart

Nosler Ballistics Charts – 30-06 Springfield

Jump to a ballistics chart: Nosler 30-06 165 grain AccuBond | Nosler 30-06 165 grain Partition | Nosler 30-06 180 grain Ballistic Tip

Nosler 30-06 165 grain AccuBond Ballistics Chart

Nosler 30-06 165 grain Partition Ballistics Chart

Nosler 30-06 180 grain Ballistic Tip Ballistics Chart

Prvi Partizan Ballistics Charts – 30-06 Springfield

Jump to a ballistics chart: Prvi Partizan 30-06 150 grain FMJ | Prvi Partizan 30-06 150 grain SP | Prvi Partizan 30-06 180 grain SP | Prvi Partizan 30-06 165 grain PSP

Prvi Partizan 30-06 150 grain FMJ Ballistics Chart

Prvi Partizan 30-06 150 grain SP Ballistics Chart

Prvi Partizan 30-06 180 grain SP Ballistics Chart

Prvi Partizan 30-06 165 grain PSP Ballistics Chart

Remington Ballistics Charts – 30-06 Springfield

Jump to a ballistics chart: Remington 30-06 125 grain Core-Lokt PSP – Managed Recoil | Remington 30-06 125 grain PSP | Remington 30-06 150 grain AccuTip BT | Remington 30-06 165 grain AccuTip BT | Remington 30-06 180 grain AccuTip BT | Remington 30-06 150 grain Bronze Tip | Remington 30-06 150 grain CoreLokt PSP | Remington 30-06 165 grain Core-Lokt PSP | Remington 30-06 180 grain Core-Lokt PSP | Remington 30-06 150 grain Core-Lokt Ultra Bonded | Remington 30-06 168 grain Core-Lokt Ultra Bonded | Remington 30-06 180 grain Core-Lokt Ultra Bonded | Remington 30-06 150 grain Swift Scirocco Bonded | Remington 30-06 180 grain Swift Scirocco Bonded | Remington 30-06 150 grain UMC | Remington 30-06 180 grain Bronze Point | Remington 30-06 180 grain Core-Lokt SP | Remington 30-06 220 grain Core-Lokt SP | Remington 30-06 180 grain Swift A-Frame

Remington 30-06 125 grain Core-Lokt PSP – Managed Recoil Ballistics Chart

Remington 30-06 125 grain PSP Ballistics Chart

Remington 30-06 150 grain AccuTip BT Ballistics Chart

Remington 30-06 165 grain AccuTip BT Ballistics Chart

Remington 30-06 180 grain AccuTip BT Ballistics Chart

Remington 30-06 150 grain Bronze Tip Ballistics Chart

Remington 30-06 150 grain CoreLokt PSP Ballistics Chart

Remington 30-06 165 grain Core-Lokt PSP Ballistics Chart

Remington 30-06 180 grain Core-Lokt PSP Ballistics Chart

Remington 30-06 150 grain Core-Lokt Ultra Bonded Ballistics Chart

Remington 30-06 168 grain Core-Lokt Ultra Bonded Ballistics Chart

Remington 30-06 180 grain Core-Lokt Ultra Bonded Ballistics Chart

Remington 30-06 150 grain Swift Scirocco Bonded Ballistics Chart

Remington 30-06 180 grain Swift Scirocco Bonded Ballistics Chart

Remington 30-06 150 grain UMC Ballistics Chart

Remington 30-06 180 grain Bronze Point Ballistics Chart

Remington 30-06 180 grain Core-Lokt SP Ballistics Chart

Remington 30-06 220 grain Core-Lokt SP Ballistics Chart

Remington 30-06 180 grain Swift A-Frame Ballistics Chart

Sellier & Bellot Ballistics Charts – 30-06 Springfield

Jump to a ballistics chart: Sellier & Bellot 30-06 150 grain SPCE | Sellier & Bellot 30-06 180 grain SPCE | Sellier & Bellot 30-06 168 grain HPBT | Sellier & Bellot 30-06 180 grain FMJ | Sellier & Bellot 30-06 180 grain PTS | Sellier & Bellot 30-06 180 grain SP

Sellier & Bellot 30-06 150 grain SPCE Ballistics Chart

Sellier & Bellot 30-06 180 grain SPCE Ballistics Chart

Sellier & Bellot 30-06 168 grain HPBT Ballistics Chart

Sellier & Bellot 30-06 180 grain FMJ Ballistics Chart

Sellier & Bellot 30-06 180 grain PTS Ballistics Chart

Sellier & Bellot 30-06 180 grain SP Ballistics Chart

Sierra Ballistics Charts – 30-06 Springfield

Sierra 30-06 165 grain Tipped GameKing Ballistics Chart

Sig Sauer Ballistics Charts – 30-06 Springfield

Jump to a ballistics chart: Sig Sauer 30-06 150 grain Elite Copper | Sig Sauer 30-06 165 grain Elite Tipped | Sig Sauer 30-06 165 grain Venari SP | Sig Sauer 30-06 175 grain OTM

Sig Sauer 30-06 150 grain Elite Copper Ballistics Chart

Sig Sauer 30-06 165 grain Elite Tipped Ballistics Chart

Sig Sauer 30-06 165 grain Venari SP Ballistics Chart

Sig Sauer 30-06 175 grain OTM Ballistics Chart

Winchester Ballistics Charts – 30-06 Springfield

Jump to a ballistics chart: Winchester 30-06 125 grain PSP | Winchester 30-06 165 grain PSP | Winchester 30-06 147 grain FMJ | Winchester 30-06 150 grain Ballistic SilverTip | Winchester 30-06 168 grain Ballistic SilverTip | Winchester 30-06 180 grain Ballistic SilverTip | Winchester 30-06 150 grain Power-Point | Winchester 30-06 180 grain Power-Point | Winchester 30-06 150 grain SilverTip | Winchester 30-06 180 grain SilverTip | Winchester 30-06 150 grain XP3 | Winchester 30-06 180 grain XP3 | Winchester 30-06 180 grain AccuBond | Winchester 30-06 180 grain E-Tip

Winchester 30-06 125 grain PSP Ballistics Chart

Winchester 30-06 165 grain PSP Ballistics Chart

Winchester 30-06 147 grain FMJ Ballistics Chart

Winchester 30-06 150 grain Ballistic SilverTip Ballistics Chart

Winchester 30-06 168 grain Ballistic SilverTip Ballistics Chart

Winchester 30-06 180 grain Ballistic SilverTip Ballistics Chart

Winchester 30-06 150 grain Power-Point Ballistics Chart

Winchester 30-06 180 grain Power-Point Ballistics Chart

Winchester 30-06 150 grain SilverTip Ballistics Chart

Winchester 30-06 180 grain SilverTip Ballistics Chart

Winchester 30-06 150 grain XP3 Ballistics Chart

Winchester 30-06 180 grain XP3 Ballistics Chart

Winchester 30-06 180 grain AccuBond Ballistics Chart

Winchester 30-06 180 grain E-Tip Ballistics Chart

Wolf Ballistics Charts – 30-06 Springfield

Jump to a ballistics chart: Wolf Ammunition 30-06 145 grain FMJ | Wolf Ammunition 30-06 180 grain SP

Wolf Ammunition 30-06 145 grain FMJ Ballistics Chart

Wolf Ammunition 30-06 180 grain SP Ballistics Chart

Administrative Note: The information above comes from the manufacturer and is only informational. The actual ballistics obtained with your firearm can vary considerably from the advertised ballistics. Also, ballistics can vary from lot to lot with the same brand and type load. When manufacturer ballistic data was unavailable, ballistics were calculated using a ballistic calculator.

30-06 Ballistics Trajectory Chart

A bullet’s flight path is its trajectory. We measure the trajectory in inches of bullet drop, but it can also be measured in minutes of angle (MOA).

A flatter trajectory is preferred for long-range shooting because the shooter will require fewer adjustments to compensate for bullet drop. The 308 Winchester and 6.5 Creedmoor are excellent examples of flat-trajectory cartridges, which is why they’re so popular among long-range shooting enthusiasts (among other reasons).

While the 30-06 isn’t considered a super long-range caliber, it still allows shooters to shoot well over 500 yards accurately. This is why many hunting rifles are chambered in 30-06 across America. The reasonably flat trajectory of the 30-06 allows American big game hunters to have an ethical shot placement well past 300 yards, which is further than most deer are typically shot.

Bullet design can stretch or shorten the 30-06’s range. A projectile with a high ballistic coefficient, such as the Hornady A-MAX, which is a polymer-tipped hollow point boat tail bullet, will reach longer ranges more accurately because it has a higher ballistic coefficient (a measure of how efficiently a bullet overcomes frontal air resistance) than a round nose soft point bullet, such as the Remington Core-Lokt.

Its weight also affects the bullet’s trajectory. Heavier bullets tend to drop faster than lighter bullets, but they’re also less affected by wind drift. A 150 grain bullet may have a flatter trajectory than a 180 grain bullet of the same design, though wind deflection may make its trajectory less consistent.

Below is a sample 30-06 bullet drop chart that gives you a general idea of the 30-06 Springfield trajectory.

Note: The chart above is an example of one 30-06 load, and actual ballistic performance may vary depending on bullet weight, lot, barrel length, and environmental conditions while shooting.

30-06 Velocity (fps)

Muzzle velocity is the speed at which the bullet leaves the rifle barrel and is measured in feet per second (fps). Generally, a longer barrel length generates a higher muzzle velocity because the powder burns completely and propels the projectile at a higher velocity.

The 30-06 typically has a muzzle velocity of around 2,700 fps. When reloading, you can easily top this velocity by adjusting the bullet design and weight, as well as the amount and quality of powder used in your handloads. For safety reasons, always use the amounts recommended by professional handloading guides.

The Barnes 150 grain TTSX has an impressive muzzle velocity of 3,000 fps; toward the other end of the spectrum, the Remington 125 grain Core-Lokt PSP Managed Recoil has a muzzle velocity of 2,659 fps. (The Remington 125 grain PSP reaches 3,139 fps, so don’t think Remington is slacking in the velocity department!)

Most 30-06 projectiles maintain solid velocity and energy for several hundred yards downrange, meaning they can ethically kill larger game animals like elk and moose; varmints don’t stand a chance at any practical range when you’re firing a 30-06.

30-06 Muzzle Energy

Muzzle energy is measured in foot pounds (ft lbs) of energy. It measures how much force a bullet exits the barrel with.

Heavier bullets tend to have higher muzzle energy, but velocity also plays a significant role.

A higher muzzle energy usually means the round has more recoil. While the 30-06 isn’t known for breaking shoulders, it does have a kick.

The Grizzly 165 grain Scirocco thumps your shoulder with 3,521 ft lbs, while the Remington 125 grain PSP Managed Recoil is easier on your shoulder with 1,962 ft lbs, but the average muzzle energy is about 2,900 ft lbs.

30-06 Effective Range

The 30-06 was used to shoot 1,000 yards in target shooting competitions for years. With the invention of new calibers like the 6.5 Creedmoor, it’s rarely used at long-range competitions today.

When hunting, 30-06 effective range is drastically cut down because we must achieve excellent shot placement, and the projectile needs to penetrate the animal and damage its vital organs for an ethical kill. This is why most hunters shooting a 30-06 only shoot animals out to 300 yards. Even so, it can ethically harvest deer out to 650 yards so long as a competent marksman fired it.

How 30-06 Ballistics Compare to Other Rifles?

The M1 Garand, which was used by the U.S. military in World War II, the Korean War and many other conflicts, is the most famous 30-06 Springfield rifle (and quite arguably the greatest of all time). Generations of whitetail deer hunters have bought countless bolt-action rifles chambered for 30-06.

The 30-06 is undoubtedly one of the greatest rounds ever invented. So how do its ballistics stack up against other centerfire rifle cartridges like the 30-30 Win, 308 Win and 300 Win Mag?

Let’s find out below.

30-06 vs 30-30 Ballistics Chart

Don’t miss our 30-06 vs. 30-30 comparison article to better understand how these calibers compare.

30-06 vs 308 Ballistics Chart

Check out our 308 Winchester vs. 30-06 Springfield article for a thorough comparison of these cartridges.

30-06 vs 300 Win Mag Ballistics Chart

Check out our 30-06 Springfield vs. 300 Winchester Magnum article for a thorough comparison of these rounds.

Frequently Asked Questions

The team at Ammo.com has gathered and answered some of the most commonly asked questions below.

What is the effective range of a 30-06?

650 yards is generally the maximum effective range of a 30-06, while hunting.

How much does a 30-06 bullet drop at 400 yards?

A 30-06 bullet will drop about 30 inches at 400 yards.

30-06 Ballistics Tables From All Major Ammo Manufacturers originally appeared in The Resistance Library at Ammo.com.

