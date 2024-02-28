Deep Discounts on Long-Term Storage Steaks as More Americans Wake Up to “The Plan”

February 28, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

The Liberty Daily benefits when readers do business with our sponsors.

The ongoing war against America’s food supply is being waged mostly from one side. Corporate media ignores those of us warning against the machinations of the powers-that-be who are actively and aggressively gunning for complete control over what we eat. When they do mention insect proteins and lab-grown “meat,” they do so as propaganda arms for those who want to control us.

“More people are waking up,” said Jason Nelson, co-founder of Prepper All-Naturals. “They’re asking questions that they never even considered asking just a couple of years ago. This is a good thing. I just hope it’s not too late.”

Nelson and his partners launched Prepper All-Naturals in 2022 in anticipation of exactly what we’re seeing today. Food prices are going up, as everyone now realizes. But there are less-known events happening daily as the walls go up around the food supply chain. Major food suppliers in the United States are pushing for insect protein as a replacement for standard meat. Legal measures are being taken against farmers and ranchers who dare to keep their products natural. Plutocrats like Bill Gates are heavily promoting unnatural replacements for food staples.

As farmers across Europe protest for their livelihood, Bill Gates is promoting a company called Savor, in which he’s investing. Savor is working to replace animal-based butter with synthetic butter. In a recent ad, Gates said: “Animal fat is the secret ingredient that gives… pic.twitter.com/v0uIMnl13A — Ben Swann (@BenSwann_) February 27, 2024

Henry Kissinger said, “Who controls the food supply can control the people.”

When the actions by the powers-that-be are seen individually, they often seem innocuous enough. But seen as a whole, as Nelson is forced to do on a daily basis, a very nefarious picture is painted that is downright scary for those who are not firmly secure with their personal food chain. It’s what Nelson simple calls, “The Plan.”

“When the time is right and they have their public-private partnerships fully established with Big Ag, Big Pharma, and Big Beef, they will be in position to provide the ‘solution’ to the problem they are manufacturing,” Nelson said. “The combination of climate change, pseudo-healthy living, and economic strife will be the predicate from which they will become the primary distributors of food to Americans.”

Only those who have built up their own personal food supply will be able to hold out, Nelson noted. This is one of the reasons the company has launched their biggest sale of the year. For a limited time, they are offering 25% off all purchases with promo code “veterans25” at Prepper All-Naturals.

“We wanted to do three things,” he said. “First, we are in the middle of a rebrand and we have thousands of the original bags still in inventory. Rather than throw them away, I’d rather fill them with beef and ship them out.

“Second, we are going to be donating 10% of our profits to a veterans charity. It makes sense to ramp up sales in the short term so we can make the biggest impact. As a combat disable veteran, this part is very important to me.

“Third, we know the time is short for Americans to stockpile before beef prices skyrocket. This is why we specialize in real cuts of beef like Ribeye, NY Strip, and Tenderloin instead of the ‘beef crumbles’ or ‘beef chunks’ that other survival food companies offer.”

The writing is on the wall. “The Plan” is underway and the vast majority of Americans are going to be poorly positioned when it accelerates. Those who have moved away from cities and who are producing their own food or cooperating with locals will be best positioned, but even the best-prepared should be stockpiling beef that has a 25-year shelf life like the products at Prepper All-Naturals. And for those who are not able to abundantly produce their own food supply, it’s absolutely essential to have plenty of beef in inventory if they don’t want to eat bugs or lab-grown “meat.”

Visit Prepper All-Naturals today and use promo code “veterans25” for 25% off their orders, plus free shipping. Doing so can be the difference between being free and being beholden to those who seek to control us.

The post Deep Discounts on Long-Term Storage Steaks as More Americans Wake Up to “The Plan” appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.



Read More...