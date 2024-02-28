EU Considers Banning Repairs On ICE Vehicles More Than 15 Years Old

Just when you thought the EV lunacy had reached so much of a peak that obvious industry backlash was taking place, think again: because the European Commission is here to prove you otherwise.

And how do they plan on doing that? According to Wheels Alive, a UK automobile publication, the EU is considering banning repairs on vehicles that are more than 15 years old.

The proposed measure, put forward by the European Commission and pending ratification, seeks to gradually eliminate older, high-emission vehicles to promote the adoption of greener alternatives. This pending legislation, which requires the green light from both the European Parliament and the Council, introduces the concept of a 'residual vehicle'.

Just for perspective, this means vehicles that were manufactured in 2009 or before wouldn't be considered for major repairs.

The EU's 'Fit for 55' initiative aims for a 55% cut in transport emissions by 2030 from 1990 levels and zero direct emissions by 2050, including a 2035 ban on new combustion engine vehicles, with exceptions for future synthetic fuels.

This is what a car built 15 years ago looks like.

Despite these goals, the adoption of low or zero-emission vehicles across the EU is uneven, with some countries like Spain seeing average vehicle ages over 14 years, and over 47% of vehicles older than 15 years, reflecting a broader trend across Europe.

The European Commission proposes to tackle this by targeting the longevity of cars, introducing draft regulations to redefine waste management for end-of-life vehicles to encourage recycling and a circular economy.

Despite concerns, the regulation aims to identify vehicles beyond repair due to significant damage or when repair costs exceed market value, without barring necessary repairs or replacements for standard cars.

This has sparked debate regarding its effect on the automotive repair industry and the fate of classic cars, underlining the complexities of balancing environmental goals with economic and cultural considerations.

Hilariously enough, the EU didn't provide information on where the average person is supposed to get the funds to just 'throw away' their old vehicle and start over with a brand new one. And with the non-stop printing of cash worldwide and inflation running rampant, it's more difficult than ever to do so.

Could this be another step in the 'you'll own nothing and like it' playbook?

Jeez. Just when you thought the globalists couldn't micromanage a single industry or tell you what you can and can't own any further...