Karine Jean-Pierre Says Biden’s Physical Didn’t Include Cognitive Test Because He ‘Doesn’t Need’ One

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday that President Joe Biden's annual physical that day did not include a cognitive test because he "doesn't need" one. The post Karine Jean-Pierre Says Biden's Physical Didn't Include Cognitive Test Because He 'Doesn't Need' One appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


