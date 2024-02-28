Leftists Argue That Hijacking Planes Is A Legitimate Form Of Protest

Some leftists have now moved on to hysterically claim that hijacking planes is a legitimate form of protest.

No, this isn’t the Babylon Bee.

The controversy started when Mohammed El-Kurd, a pro-Palestine writer based in Jerusalem, posted on X.

“You can’t protest peacefully. You can’t boycott. You can’t hunger strike. You can’t hijack planes. You can’t block traffic. You can’t throw Molotovs. You can’t self-immolate. You can’t heckle politicians. You can’t march. You can’t riot. You can’t dissent. You just can’t be.”

El-Kurd immediately got ‘community noted’ as it was explained to him that hijacking planes and throwing fire bombs is a from of terrorism, not protest.

However, despite being utterly roasted and potentially opening himself up to legal ramifications, El-Kurd didn’t delete the tweet.

His insistence that hijacking planes should be treated as a reasonable form of protest was the echoed by another leftist who describes himself as a “19 y/o white western Maoist”.

Reminder that plane hijackings used to be perfectly normal and were mostly non-violent. 9/11 was an outlier and the first of its kind https://t.co/g27lKzCXSw — Rosedark 📕 (@FreeRosedark) February 27, 2024

“Reminder that plane hijackings used to be perfectly normal and were mostly non-violent. 9/11 was an outlier and the first of its kind,” posted a user called Rosedark.

Community notes stepped in again to remind him that, “Even before 9/11 plane hijackings were very violent and resulted in hundreds of fatalities. More than 400 fatalities were connected to plane hijackings just in the 1980s and 1990s.”

What’s the world coming to when you can’t even…hijack a plane?

Both users were on the receiving end of some very forthright and in some cases hilarious responses.

plane hijackings are the language of the unheard https://t.co/ULilgOzklH — Seamus (FreedomToons) (@seamus_coughlin) February 27, 2024

“EVERYBODY PUT YOUR HANDS BEHIND YOUR BACK THIS IS A PLANE HIJACKING!”



“Oh my God oh my God please don’t hurt me”



Damn bro, it's truly a sign of how oppressed we are when we don't allow people to *checks notes* hijack airplanes. — ᴍᴇᴍᴇ ʜᴇᴀᴅʀᴏᴏᴍ (@memeheadroom) February 27, 2024

Put the goat and the lube down, Mohammed. — U.S. Ministry of Truth (@USMiniTru) February 27, 2024

Wokeness is so out of control they don’t even let you do a 9/11 anymore!! — Armand Domalewski (@ArmandDoma) February 27, 2024

You can clearly access the internet to complain though. pic.twitter.com/POgugOVF00 — IanG 🇬🇧🇮🇱 (@IanGee2023) February 27, 2024

I bet all the passengers on those hijacked planes would wholeheartedly agree. Those people just minding their own business with their families probably loved it. — ConfusedX (@lattesBL) February 27, 2024

"19 y/o white western Maoist" It would be more direct to say "anime porn obessed loser that can not make it in the real world and has zero self esteem" but to be fair that is a little wordy. — SGRV19 (@SGRV191) February 27, 2024

Yeah … sure 👍🏼 hijackings are peaceful protest and perfectly normal



TWA Flight 847 (June 1985)**: This Trans World Airlines flight was hijacked by Hezbollah and Islamic Jihad members during its flight from Athens to Rome. During the ordeal, U.S. Navy diver Robert Stethem was… — Michael Cohen (@NeuroCoachMic) February 27, 2024

Anyone who grew up in the 70’s probably hijacked a plane at one time or another . It was very common. — ℙ𝕣𝕠𝕗𝕖𝕤𝕤𝕠𝕣 𝔻𝕒𝕩𝕠𝕡𝕙𝕠𝕟𝕖 (@DaxophoneSolo) February 27, 2024

***Air France Flight 8969 has entered the chat — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) February 27, 2024

Mostly peaceful hijackings - here’s your next book title, @Julio_Rosas11. — Faye Hausendorff (@FayeH321) February 27, 2024

Define "mostly non-violent". Being hijacked is not non-violent. Also, here's a list of hijacking fatalities pre-2001: pic.twitter.com/sMDTPpii25 — Daniela Oertli (@danielaoertli) February 27, 2024

