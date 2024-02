Protest Vote Gets Traction in Michigan, Spelling Trouble for Biden

February 28, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Over 100,000 Michigan Democrats voted "uncommitted" in the presidential primary on Tuesday, after anti-Israel activists organized a protest vote to pressure President Joe Biden into calling for an Israeli ceasefire. The post Protest Vote Gets Traction in Michigan, Spelling Trouble for Biden appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...