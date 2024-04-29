Four Cops Murdered, Four Injured in Shootout While Serving Warrant

(Discern Media)—Four law enforcement officers were tragically killed, and four other officers were wounded in a violent shootout with a suspect in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Monday afternoon. The incident occurred as a U.S. Marshals Task Force attempted to serve a warrant for firearm possession by a convicted felon.

During a press briefing on Monday evening, authorities revealed that the individual targeted by the warrant, later identified as 39-year-old Terry Clark Hughes Jr., initiated the gunfire. Hughes, who was also wanted for two counts of felony flee to elude in Lincoln County, North Carolina, was killed in the ensuing exchange.

Investigators believe there may have been two shooters involved, and as a result, two persons of interest – a 17-year-old and a woman – have been taken to the police station for questioning.

“We have two people of interest at the police station that are being questioned right now,” said Police Chief Johnny Jennings during the press conference. “And we have confirmed that the individual that was set up that we were serving the warrant on was the individual who fired the initial shots and was deceased in the front yard at the end of all of this.”

Three officers from the U.S. Marshals Task Force – one deputy and two task force officers – were killed in the shootout. Later that evening, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) confirmed that an officer from its department also succumbed to his injuries.

In total, eight law enforcement officers were shot. Three CMPD officers and a U.S. Marshals Task Force officer sustained injuries and are currently recovering.

Before the fourth death was announced, Police Chief Jennings described the incident as “the most tragic one that I’ve been involved in.”

“I’ve been with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for 32 years. I can’t remember an incident where three law enforcement officers were [injured] and also three that were killed in the same incident,” he said.

The CMPD initially reported that “numerous” officers were shot at the scene in the 5000 block of Galway Drive, which is in the Shannon Park neighborhood. All injured officers were transported to hospitals. At 2:23 p.m., a SWAT team arrived at the scene, and residents were urged to stay inside their homes.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper confirmed that his office was aware of the shooting and offered state resources to assist.

Former FBI special agent in charge and Fox News contributor Nicole Parker spoke to Fox News Digital about the situation, emphasizing the bravery of the officers on the U.S. Marshals Task Force. She called for Americans to support law enforcement officers, stating, “We must restore full support, respect, and honor to those who courageously wear the badge every day and fearlessly carry out their duties.”

