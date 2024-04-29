The Impact Of False Doctrine About Israel On The US (Video)
April 29, 2024 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTY, videosToday, more than ever, we are hearing the cries of the Zionists in the professed Church who are leading their flocks astray by pointing to modern-day, geo-political Israel as though they are ‘God’s Chosen People’ and that the ‘land’ in the Middle East belongs to this people. We are witnessing another skirmish there in Israel …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments