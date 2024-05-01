James O’Keefe Releases the “Most Important Story” of His “Entire Career”; Exposes the CIA and Its Illegal Operation Against Trump

May 1, 2024

Footage from an undercover operation by O’Keefe Media Group (OMG) reveals shocking claims made by Amjad Fseisi, a project manager working in Cyber Operations for the CIA and an NSA contractor with top-secret clearance.

In the footage, Fseisi claims the intelligence agencies withheld information from President Trump, including former CIA Directors Gina Haspel and Mike Pompeo, because they believed he was a Russian asset who would leak sensitive information. Fseisi also claims that the agencies used FISA to spy on Trump and his team and continue to monitor him.

The footage supports earlier reports by investigative journalists that the American intelligence community ran an illegal spy operation against Trump’s 2016 campaign, which led to the FBI’s “Crossfire Hurricane” probe and Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian collusion, which found no evidence.

Fseisi could face legal consequences for violating internal agency provisions and federal laws if his statements are proven true. However, when confronted by O’Keefe in the streets of D.C., he denied making the statements, could not confirm his top-secret clearance, and refused to confirm his employment at the CIA.

