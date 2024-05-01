South Koreans & Lithuanians Have The Highest Rate Of Suicide In the World

May is Mental Health Awareness Month in the United States.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, participants use the month to focus efforts on “eradicating stigma, extending support, fostering public education and advocating for policies that prioritize the well-being of individuals and families affected by mental illness.”

The topic of suicide is an important part of this conversation. As Statista's Anna Fleck shows in the following chart, it is a truly global issue, even though estimated rates vary around the world. For example, according to OECD data, out of every 100,000 men in the United States an average of 23 committed suicide in 2021, while for women the average was close to six per 100,000. In several countries these figures are even higher, such as in South Korea, Lithuania and Hungary.

While there are significant differences between countries, one pattern is clear to see: the rates of men taking their own lives are higher than women in each of the 15 countries selected here.

South Korea and Lithuania had the highest rates of suicide among men in 2022 (out of the countries reporting data), at 34.9 and 33.1 cases per 100,000 population, respectively.

For women, South Korea and Japan had the highest rates of the selected countries, with 14.9 and 9.8.

If you or somebody you know are in need of help, you can find a list of suicide crisis lines and website for countries around the world here.