After Watching The “World’s Worst Pedophile”, You’ll Understand Exactly Why Jesus Said These People Should Take A Millstone, Wrap It Around Their Necks & Throw Themselves In The Sea (Video)

But whoso shall offend one of these little ones which believe in me, it were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and that he were drowned in the depth of the sea. -Jesus, Matthew 18:6 It truly is incredible the depths of depravity that men can fall into. All men …



Read More...