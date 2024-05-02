All Hell Breaks Out At UCLA As Marxist Protesters Battle Cops

With the anti-Israel protesters (or just brainwashed Marxist kids and some paid agitators) disbanded by the New York Police Department in the overnight hours, attention has shifted onto the chaos unfolding at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) in Los Angeles, California.

Fox News reports multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Los Angeles Police Department, California Highway Patrol, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office, have arrived at the university in full-blown riot gear and surrounded the anti-Israel (Marxist) encampment on campus.

Footage on X shows police trying to break through the protester barrier. Notice how the protesters mostly wear the same brand-new white construction helmets; it seems there was organization and funding for the campus takeover.

BREAKING UCLA 🚨 : CHP Riot Police begin trying to break through protestor barrier, fights ensue, multiple injured. pic.twitter.com/2hCSmihJZ9 — Anthony Cabassa (@AnthonyCabassa_) May 2, 2024

Brainwashed kids in their white helmets chant, "We're not scared."

Standoff with cops happening rn at UCLA. “We’re not scared!” pic.twitter.com/ijeSjpbwfs — Owen GW (@oglynwil) May 2, 2024

Those on the ground describe the situation as "chaotic."

Absolutely chaotic situation right now. Cops are raiding the encampment and letting off stun grenades. https://t.co/7Ydw0308GY pic.twitter.com/r6AhtLeSrT — People's City Council - Los Angeles (@PplsCityCouncil) May 2, 2024

Here's a recap so far (courtesy of Al Jazeera):

🔸 US police have surrounded an anti-war protest camp at UCLA

🔸 Police operation began a day after violent attack by pro-Israel mob

🔸 Officers entered the camp before leaving shortly after

🔸 Witnesses say police could be using ‘probe and retreat’ tactics pic.twitter.com/fB6IYGHFqN — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) May 2, 2024

Just chaos.

UCLA BREAKING 🚨 : CHP RIOT POLICE HAVE BROKEN THROUGH, POLICE HAVE BREACHED THE ENCAMPMENT. PEOPLE BEING DETAINED. pic.twitter.com/uxcAOReRp5 — Anthony Cabassa (@AnthonyCabassa_) May 2, 2024

Meanwhile, the Biden administration is awfully silent about the violent Marxist takeover of America's colleges and universities. Maybe it is because it is optically displeasing to voters to watch leftist indoctrination camps (schools) implode in violence ahead of the presidential elections in November.

Bloomberg shows the nationwide Marxist takeover of colleges and universities in one map.

It's highly speculative, but besides dark Soros money funding the chaos, X user Patrick Webb believes the protests were planned months in advance, as early as November.

BREAKING: 136 pro-Palestinian college/university-campus encampments were being planned back in November 2023, according to LA source familiar with local organizers. pic.twitter.com/OpLAlX1MZP — Patrick Webb (@RealPatrickWebb) May 1, 2024

As a reminder, these protests have very little to do with the poor Palestinians and more to do with a Marxist takeover of the US.

One radical left extremist said the quiet part out loud to hundreds of youngsters this week:

"There's only one solution, intifada revolution. We must have a revolution so we can have a socialist reconstruction of the USA."

An extremist on the mic says: "There’s only one solution, intifada revolution. We must have a revolution so we can have a socialist reconstruction of the USA."



This isn’t just about Israel/Palestine. It's an attempt of the Marxist takeover of America. Our colleges have become… pic.twitter.com/2IEqRyuorB — A Man Of Memes (@RickyDoggin) April 30, 2024

And there is hope. As we showed yesterday, the boys at Pi Kappa Phi at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill stood against the purple-haired Marxists to protect Old Glory.

MY BEAUTIFUL PI KAPPA PHI CHAD SQUAD AT UNC CHAPEL HILL HOLDING THE LINE!!!😎🇺🇸 ABSOLUTE LEGENDS!!! pic.twitter.com/VBCSkggy9m — il Donaldo Trumpo (@PapiTrumpo) May 1, 2024

Commenting on the UNC incident, CIO Kyle Bass said: "It's time we fight back against the spineless 'victims' who represent the rot that has infected our universities."

The reason why woke universities are all of a sudden cracking down on protesters in unison - mostly likely has to do with the terrible optics for the Democratic Party.