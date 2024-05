Brickbat: Songs of Protest

May 2, 2024 | Tags: iran, REASON

An Iranian court has sentenced rapper Toomaj Salehi to death after finding him guilty of "corruption on Earth." Salehi has been arrested multiple times for his songs about the government's corruption and stifling of dissent.

