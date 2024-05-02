In Brief Address, Biden Condemns ‘Lawless’ College Protests and Says No National Guard on Campuses

May 2, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

President Joe Biden in a brief address on Thursday condemned the "lawless" protests that have recently sprung up across U.S. college campuses, stressing that "order must prevail" but stopping short of endorsing the deployment of the National Guard. The post In Brief Address, Biden Condemns 'Lawless' College Protests and Says No National Guard on Campuses appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



