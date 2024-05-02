“No Change In Middle East Policy”: Biden Deliver Unscheduled Remarks Over Campus Protests

May 2, 2024   |   Tags:
"No Change In Middle East Policy": Biden Deliver Unscheduled Remarks Over Campus Protests

Update: Sure enough, it is about the protests, which apparently have had zero impact on anything as expected:

  • *BIDEN: RULE OF LAW, FREEDOM OF SPEECH MUST BOTH BE UPHELD
  • *BIDEN: DISSENT MUST NEVER LEAD TO DISORDER, DENIAL OF RIGHTS
  • *BIDEN: RIGHT TO PROTEST DOESN'T MEAN RIGHT TO CAUSE CHAOS
  • *BIDEN: NATIONAL GUARD SHOULD NOT INTERVENE ON CAMPUS PROTESTS
  • *BIDEN: NO CHANGE IN MIDDLE EAST POLICY OVER CAMPUS PROTESTS

* * *

The White House has announced that President Biden will deliver unscheduled remarks at 10:30am ET (so he is already about 30 minutes late). It is unclear what Biden's handlers will feed the teleprompter but it is a very safe bet that the university protests around the country will be a key topic... pause.

Tyler Durden Thu, 05/02/2024 - 11:03


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x