“No Change In Middle East Policy”: Biden Deliver Unscheduled Remarks Over Campus Protests
May 2, 2024 | Tags: ZEROHEDGE"No Change In Middle East Policy": Biden Deliver Unscheduled Remarks Over Campus Protests
Tyler Durden Thu, 05/02/2024 - 11:03
Update: Sure enough, it is about the protests, which apparently have had zero impact on anything as expected:
- *BIDEN: RULE OF LAW, FREEDOM OF SPEECH MUST BOTH BE UPHELD
- *BIDEN: DISSENT MUST NEVER LEAD TO DISORDER, DENIAL OF RIGHTS
- *BIDEN: RIGHT TO PROTEST DOESN'T MEAN RIGHT TO CAUSE CHAOS
- *BIDEN: NATIONAL GUARD SHOULD NOT INTERVENE ON CAMPUS PROTESTS
- *BIDEN: NO CHANGE IN MIDDLE EAST POLICY OVER CAMPUS PROTESTS
* * *
The White House has announced that President Biden will deliver unscheduled remarks at 10:30am ET (so he is already about 30 minutes late). It is unclear what Biden's handlers will feed the teleprompter but it is a very safe bet that the university protests around the country will be a key topic... pause.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments