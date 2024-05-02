Philly’s Soros-Backed DA Calls NYPD Arrests of Columbia Rioters ‘Stupid’

May 2, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Soros-backed Philadelphia district attorney Larry Krasner said it was "stupid" for the New York Police Department to arrest the rioters at Columbia University who had seized control of a university building. Krasner made the remarks Wednesday while visiting the University of Pennsylvania’s "Gaza Solidarity Encampment," where organizers have defied the administration's orders to disperse. The post Philly's Soros-Backed DA Calls NYPD Arrests of Columbia Rioters 'Stupid' appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...