A coalition of nearly 20 Republican senators on Thursday introduced a measure blaming university leadership across the country for an explosion of anti-Semitic violence on campus that has endangered Jewish students and put the nation on edge. The post Senate Resolution Condemns Explosion of Anti-Semitism on Campus appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


