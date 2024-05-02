Senate Resolution Condemns Explosion of Anti-Semitism on Campus

May 2, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

A coalition of nearly 20 Republican senators on Thursday introduced a measure blaming university leadership across the country for an explosion of anti-Semitic violence on campus that has endangered Jewish students and put the nation on edge. The post Senate Resolution Condemns Explosion of Anti-Semitism on Campus appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...