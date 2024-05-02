Top MEP Warns Europe Risks Becoming "A Second Arabia Or Africa"

Austrian MEP Harald Vilimsky has warned that Europe risks becoming “a second Arabia or Africa” and that governments are importing migrants who create security problems then offering ‘solutions’ that only punish native populations.

Vilimsky made the comments during a fiery speech at CPAC Hungary.

“I have the honor to speak before an audience of political friends from all over Europe and the United States. And our common goal is to protect our countries, to protect the Western world from illegal migration and organized abuse of asylum so that Europe does not become a second Arabia or Africa,” said Vilimsky.

“We do not want the name Mohammed to become the most popular name for male newborns in our great countries, as is the case in Brussels, where the EU parliament is located,” he added.

In 2022, it was revealed that Islamic names make up 43 per cent of total registrations in the Belgian city, with the most popular name for newborn babies being Mohamed and its different spelling variations.

Vilimsky, who is currently leading the polls for the Austrian Freedom Party (FPÖ) in advance of national elections, praised Hungary for being an example to other European countries when it comes to mass migration.

“In Hungary, this problem does not exist, because Hungary has a prime minister who truly cares about the Hungarian people,” said Vilimsky.

The Austrian politician said that preserving the identity of major European cities against the onslaught of mass migration should unite all conservatives.

“What defines us patriotic and conservative parties in Europe, as far as I understand it, is to maintain and preserve the diversity of our continent. Budapest, Vienna, Paris, Prague, Athens, Madrid, Lisbon, and all the other wonderful citizen-created cultures of our continent. These must be preserved and maintained,” he asserted.

Vilimsky highlighted how governments are importing vast numbers of migrants who create security issues but then punish native populations in their authoritarian response to violent crime and terrorism.

“And how evil is that? First you let terrorists into Europe, and then you take away the freedoms of citizens and create mass surveillance just to protect yourself from terrorists?” he asked.

“No, our goals are clear. We want Hungary to remain Hungary, Austria to remain Austria, Italy to remain Italy, Spain to remain Spain — every country in Europe to retain its wonderful character. Our fight is against illegal migration and misuse of asylum rights. And our commitment is to Europe’s Christian Western heritage,” concluded Vilimsky.

