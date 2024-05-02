Trump: London, Paris Have "Opened Their Doors To Jihad"

Authored by Steve Watson via modernity.news,

Speaking at a campaign rally in Wisconsin on Wednesday, Donald Trump urged that Europe has “opened its doors to jihad” and as a result, cities including London and Paris are sacrificing their own culture and tradition.

“We’ve seen what happened when Europe opened their doors to jihad,” Trump told the large crowd, adding “Look at Paris, look at London – they’re no longer recognisable.”

“I’m going get myself into a lot of trouble with the folks in Paris and the folks in London, but you know what, that’s the fact,” he continued.

“They are no longer recognisable and we can’t let that happen to our country,” Trump urged, adding “We have incredible culture, tradition – nothing wrong with their culture, their tradition – we can’t let that happen here.”

“I’ll never let it happen to the United States of America,” he further promised.

TRUMP: “We’ve seen what happened when Europe opened their doors to jihad. Look at Paris, look at London, they’re no longer recognisable.” He's right, Paris just "socially cleansed" thousands of migrants from the streets ahead of the Olympics.

Report: https://t.co/GOYGkKeZWI pic.twitter.com/ecnaRsEQkI — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) May 2, 2024

Trump also referred to the pro-Palestine/Anti-Israel encampments and University occupations in several US cities.

“To every college president, I say remove the encampments immediately,” he said, adding “Vanquish the radicals and take back our campuses for all of the normal students who want a safe place from which to learn.”

President Trump calls out college presidents amid nationwide campus protests:



"To every college president I say remove the encampments immediately, vanquish the radicals, and take back our campuses for all of the normal students who want a safe place from which to learn." pic.twitter.com/LEPUTOR2BU — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) May 1, 2024

The protests have followed from regular demonstrations in Europe, particularly in London where they have been ongoing every week since late last year.

Trump has previously slammed London and Paris, noting in 2016 that “London and other places… are so radicalised that the police are afraid for their own lives.”

In Paris, the police have just conducted a fresh round of “social cleansing” illegal migrants off the street and sending them to other areas of the country ahead of the Summer Olympics.

The French government wouldn’t want the city to look “unrecognisable,” to the world, right?

Trump’s comments also come on the heels of Austrian MEP Harald Vilimsky warning that Europe risks becoming “a second Arabia or Africa” and that governments are importing migrants who create security problems then offering ‘solutions’ that only punish native populations.

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.