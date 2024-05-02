'Unity': Pro-Israel And Pro-Palestine Supporters Chant "F**k Joe Biden" In Solidarity As Democrats In 'Panic Mode'

How it started:

How it's going:

Biden finally managed to unify the country https://t.co/Oppf7ssAXn — zerohedge (@zerohedge) May 2, 2024

In early March, President Biden and the Democrats called for the "Unity of all Americans."

Fast forward to the Marxist revolution spreading like stage four cancer at the nation's colleges and universities, anti-Israel and counter-protesters found common ground, or perhaps a glimpse of solidarity, when both sides were heard chanting "F**K Joe Biden" this week at the University of Alabama.

"It finally happened. Joe managed to get both sides of the protest to hate him for different reasons," X user Alex The Ghost wrote.

Others on X agreed...

See, he really did unify the country. — Jason Lambeth (@JLambo79) May 1, 2024

Finally!

America agrees on one thing! — flyby (@Barbara88625178) May 1, 2024

He’s finally found a way to unite the country after 3.5 years. Bravo. pic.twitter.com/t3L9weU4c7 — Shooting News Weekly (@SN_Weekly_) May 1, 2024

Finally something we can all agree on. Thanks Joe. — Bernard (@BBD100) May 2, 2024

The president and the radical left are walking a very fine line between supporting the Marxist kids at schools and their right to protest while simultaneously denouncing antisemitism. The surge in criticism from both the left and the right of the elderly president's Israel policy risks the unity of both sides in their hatred of the president.

Meanwhile, Axios reports Democrats are in full-blown' panic mode' behind the scenes as campus takeovers by extremists of their own party produce terrible optics ahead of the presidential election in November.

"The longer they continue, and the worse that they get, the worse it's going to be for the election overall," one House Democrat said.

The House Democrat warned that school chaos will only "bring out [the public's] most conservative side."

What's clear is that campus protesters are becoming a political liability for Biden and Democrats.

Republicans are now seizing on the opportunity from New York to California to inform voters that under this administration, the destruction and chaos of America continues. Add this chaos to the long list of failures by the Biden administration, including the migrant invasion, worsening drug overdose crisis, violent crime proliferating across metro areas, disastrous foreign policy moves in Eastern Europe and the Middle East, risking World War III, and, of course, the failure of Bidenomics that has ignited stagflation, crushing America's middle class.

"[Democrats] were trying to make a big deal out of these Trump trials, but they've taken a back seat" to the protests, John Feehery, a Republican strategist and former congressional aide, told Financial Times.

This week, the White House has been awfully silent on the campus takeover crisis.

"When will the president himself, not his mouthpieces, condemn these hate-filled little Gazas?" Tom Cotton, the Republican senator from Arkansas, told reporters on Wednesday. "President Biden needs to denounce Hamas' campus sympathizers without equivocating about Israelis fighting a righteous war of survival," Cotton added.

A recent poll showed that 81 percent of voters aged 18 to 35 disapprove of Biden’s handling of the conflict in the Middle East.

Michael Moore, who correctly predicted Trump’s victory in 2016, even issued a plea to Biden urging him to accomplish a ceasefire or face defeat.

“We’re going to lose the election. We’re going to lose Michigan if we don’t turn this around. If President Biden doesn’t turn this around, that is going to do more to put Trump back in the White House. And I refuse to have Donald Trump back in the White House,” said Moore.

To sum up, the Democrats are in serious trouble if anti-Israel protesters and counter-protesters begin to march in solidarity around their hatred of Biden.