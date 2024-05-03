College Fraternities Rise Up Against Marxist Protesters Chanting For 'Socialist Takeover Of America'

Colleges and universities are witnessing a coordinated push to spark a new movement resembling Black Lives Matter ahead of the summer months. This time, it's under the guise of defending Palestine while embedding Marxist ideologies, such as quite literally calling for a 'revolution' to usher in 'a socialist reconstruction of the USA.'

An extremist on the mic says: "There’s only one solution, intifada revolution. We must have a revolution so we can have a socialist reconstruction of the USA."



This isn’t just about Israel/Palestine. It's an attempt of the Marxist takeover of America. Our colleges have become… pic.twitter.com/2IEqRyuorB — A Man Of Memes (@RickyDoggin) April 30, 2024

Once again, George Soros and his Open Society Foundation are funding Marxist chaos across campuses, with Soros-funded Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) having organized them. These professional agitators are trained to rise up for revolution.

Biden has sparked a wildfire. pic.twitter.com/YXbHCKONcm — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) April 25, 2024

So, not enough college students? These radical groups had to import 'outsiders'.

Recall that the son of pro-chaos billionaire Soros, Alex, visited the White House over a dozen times for meetings since 2021.

Meanwhile, Axios reports Democrats are in full-blown 'panic mode' behind the scenes as campus takeovers by extremists of their own party produce terrible optics ahead of the presidential election in November.

"The longer they continue, and the worse that they get, the worse it's going to be for the election overall," one House Democrat said.

The House Democrat warned that school chaos will only "bring out [the public's] most conservative side."

What's clear is that campus protesters are becoming a political liability for Biden and Democrats. That's because Americans aren't falling this time for the fake BLM-style protests. Many folks are realizing just how artificial these protests have become.

One X user asked: "Is it about Free Palestine? or Attack on Capitalism?"

They outlined the four main goals of Marxists stoking campus chaos:

Gain Power Destabilize the System ATTACK CAPITALISM! Usher in their Marxist Utopia

Is it really about Free Palestine? or Attack on Capitalism?

The FOUR goals of the Socialist are...

1. Gain Power

2. Destabilize the System

3. ATTACK CAPITALISM!

4. Usher in their Marxist Utopia pic.twitter.com/VhD8xhlg9w — gala gauthier (@Eclipsiay) April 27, 2024

X user Western Lensman might want to update his list...

A Warning to America: 25 Ways the US is Being Destroyed | Explained in Under 2 Minutes pic.twitter.com/qwmBO8DmMt — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 22, 2024

Let's remind readers that right before the campus uprisings, there was a surge in Maxists, masquerading as pro-Palestinian protesters, attempting to shut down the nation's critical infrastructure, including bridges, highways, and airport terminals. We asked at the time, "Who are these pro-Palestinian protesters? And who are they being funded by?"

Shutting down critical infrastructure and causing chaos on campuses has nothing to do with helping poor Palestinians, just like burning down businesses and police stations during the Black Lives Matter riots had nothing to do with helping working poor blacks. These movements are hijacked by Marxists, with one intention only: crash the US economy and abolish capitalism.

Besides Soros, could it also be the Saudis, Qataris, and dark Middle Eastern monies that plowed money into Ivy League schools to prop up radical leftists with one common goal? That goal could be to destroy America from within.

After all, America's enemies don't even need to fire a shot when woke Harvard University staff can allow the film screening of "How to Blow Up A Pipeline" to students.

Harvard is promoting domestic ecoterrorism.



This is disgraceful. https://t.co/1bB8fpbuzn — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 25, 2024

The Marxist takeover of America is happening through colleges that have become indoctrination camps for the youth.

Yet the FBI, CIA, and other intelligence agencies are turning a blind eye to this chaos. They're more focused on going after President Biden's political opponents.

However, out of all this chaos this week, there was a glimmer of hope as fraternities at universities stood up to protect Old Glory.

The most notable were the boys at Pi Kappa Phi at UNC - who protected Old Glory from protesters. The boys turned around and raised $500,000 on GoFundMe to throw an epic rager for their heroic patriotic duties.

Frats across the nation got the memo...

They, too, must defend against Marxism.

A small group of Palestine protestors just showed up at University of Mississippi.



Frat boys came out and drowned out the protesting with Star Spangled Banner. pic.twitter.com/ADYMAxQb8t — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 2, 2024

University of Mississippi frat boys faced off with Free Palestine protestors today.



The images speak for themselves. pic.twitter.com/4mPsR9MUiu — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 2, 2024

ASU FRAT BOYS



ROLLED UP LAST NIGHT



SPOONKED SOME FREE PALESTINE CAMPS



LIBERATED THE CAMPUS IN 10 MINUTES



SALUTE



WE WANT TO BUY ALL FRAT MALES WHO LIBERATE CAMPUSES BEER



TO BATTLE!!!



TAKE YOUR SCHOOLS BACK! pic.twitter.com/EjafWn7YMs — 👑 🇺🇸 0HOUR 🇺🇸👑 (@0HOUR) April 27, 2024

🔴 Frat Brother Shares Patriotic Message After Protecting American Flag From Pro-Palestine Protestorshttps://t.co/krgR1RMihR — Resist the Mainstream (@ResisttheMS) May 2, 2024

Frat boys are more patriotic than the president of the United States



I stand with anyone who hoists the American flag over the flag of “Palestine” or the pride flag https://t.co/Lqil68kTvJ — YachtMoney (@yat023) May 3, 2024

NOW- ‘Taking Back America’- Patriotic frat boys with Trump flags turn up to rally at Ole Miss, overshadowing the far-left Palestine protest on the university’s campus pic.twitter.com/LHpHO2y0Os — Overton (@OvertonLive) May 2, 2024

Let’s see what the frat boys can do at the southern border.