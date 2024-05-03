Harvard Commencement Speaker Published Editorial Likening Israel to Hitler

May 3, 2024

Harvard's commencement speaker, media CEO Maria Ressa, published an editorial that compared Israel after Hamas's October 7 terrorist attack to Nazi Germany and accused the Jewish state of "targeting" news reporters in an "unprecedented attack on journalist safety." The post Harvard Commencement Speaker Published Editorial Likening Israel to Hitler appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


