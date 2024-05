‘It’s Not The Breed, It’s The Owner,’ Says Man Being Swallowed By Shai-Hulud, Great Maker Of The Desert

May 3, 2024 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

ARRAKIS — A low rumble reverberated through the ground and the sands began to shift as a colossal sandworm of the desert emerged to swallow up another advocate for the legal ownership of sandworms.



