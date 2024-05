‘I’ve Never Felt So Alive,’ Thinks Police Officer While Clotheslining Communist Ivy League Student

May 3, 2024 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

LOS ANGELES, CA — After weeks of dealing with unruly and aggravated protestors, a Los Angeles police officer finally felt moments of real joy and euphoria as a line of commie UCLA students charged him with garbage can shields.



Read More...