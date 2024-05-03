Joe Biden Is 2024’s Chaos Candidate

May 3, 2024

Back in 2015, Jeb Bush warned his fellow Republicans that his billionaire rival for the GOP presidential nomination was "a chaos candidate. And he'd be a chaos president." Republican primary voters ignored him. Trump won the nomination and the presidency. His years in office were tumultuous, to say the least. Yet today's electorate views the instability that Trump brought to Washington differently than the disorder that Biden unleashed at home and abroad. Once there was a single "chaos president." Now there are two. The post Joe Biden Is 2024's Chaos Candidate appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



