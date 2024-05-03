Russian Troops Enter Air Base Hosting US Soldiers In Post-Coup Niger

US diplomats and the Pentagon have been in retreat from the West African nation of Niger, while also scrambling to maintain some influence there, following the junta seizing power in a coup in July 2023. Niger's military toppled the US-friendly government of President Mohamed Bazoum, who was taken hostage.

Among the first orders of the junta was to tell US troops in the country to pack up their stuff and get out. The US is commonly estimated to have had 1,100 troops in the country. At the same time the junta is displaying its warmer relations with Russia and its forces, declaring an alliance with 'anti-imperialist' nations. French troops have already exited the country.

On Friday there are widespread reports that Russian troops have actually entered American military bases, with US troops in the process exiting, but some still present. This is said to already be happening at Air Base 101 in Niamey, the capital city.

Illustrative military file image, Getty Images.

Amazingly, there's some degree of logistical overlap as the Russians pour in and Pentagon personnel are being pressured out:

A senior U.S. defense official told Reuters that the Russian forces are not mingling with the American troops at the base, but were instead using a separate hangar. The official described the situation as being “not great” but “manageable” in the short-term. Sources similarly told CNN that the Russians and Americans are not operating in the same part of the base, but one said “it is not that big of an area.”

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has sought to downplay the bizarre situation in statements issued from Hawaii.

"The Russians are in a separate compound and don’t have access to U.S. forces or access to our equipment," Austin said. "I’m always focused on the safety and protection of our troops... But right now, I don’t see a significant issue here in terms of our force protection."

Perhaps the rival troops will become drinking buddies and seek to heal the 'new Cold War 2.0'?...

Amid the pressure from the ruling Junta, and failed efforts to reverse course, the Pentagon has now committed to leaving Niger, but has not issued a timeline on a full withdrawal.

The Russians and heavy equipment, which included at least one air defense battery, began arriving in Niger in greater numbers starting last month, state media reported at the time. There's a likelihood that private military firm Wagner is also present in the country.

Starting last year Washington has moved to restrict what military aid it can give to the country. In short, Washington is on the way out and Moscow is moving in. There are fears this could be happening in other parts of Africa as well, impacting US AFRICOM's operations.

🇷🇺🇳🇪🇲🇱🇧🇫 In the capital of Niger the flags of Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso and Russia are flying.



This was done to celebrate the ties of friendship and cooperation that bind Niger with its closest allies.



Two Majors pic.twitter.com/A55vxMWHWE — dana (@dana916) May 3, 2024

Since the ouster of President Bazoum by military generals, the Biden administration has been scrambling to find influence also as junta has cemented with two neighboring countries also 'unfriendly' to the West: Mali and Burkina Faso, also led by juntas. Among the first major acts that Niger’s post-coup government did was to expel France's some 1,500 troops - all of which finally left in December.

American officials have been especially worried about the major drone base only recently built at a cost of $110 million called Air Base 201, which was crucial for Pentagon drone surveillance operations over the region. Likely it will now have to be shuttered, but without doubt US diplomats are busy begging Niger's post-coup military to allow it to remain.