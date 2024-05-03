UCLA Canceled Requests for Extra Police Days Before Violent Clash Between Protesters

(DCNF)—The University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) canceled a request for a larger police presence just before anti-Israel protests turned violent, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Police on Wednesday broke up the encampment in which there had been violent clashes between protesters and counter-protesters, with at least one individual being sent to the hospital via ambulance. However, internal communications between university officials revealed that the school police department had called other campuses for more officers, but those requests were quickly retracted despite the growing tension on campus, according to the LA Times.

The LA Times cited law enforcement sources who said that UCLA campus police were underprepared and undermanned for the clashes, resulting in a significant delay before local and state authorities jumped in to stop the violence.

It was unclear why UCLA had cancelled the requests.

Police flash-banged protesters when they refused to break up the encampment, and anti-Israel protesters clashed with counter-protesters. One person appeared to throwing around a skateboard, while others threw traffic cones, smoke bombs and other objects, resulting in multiple injuries.

Vice Chancellor Mary Osako said in a statement to CBS News that UCLA was “sickened by this senseless violence,” despite the university failing to bring in more police.

“Horrific acts of violence occurred at the encampment tonight, and we immediately called law enforcement for mutual aid support,” Osako said. “The fire department and medical personnel are on the scene. We are sickened by this senseless violence and it must end.”

UCLA did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

