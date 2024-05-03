Watch: Biden’s Head Of Economic Advisors Try To Explain Government Borrowing

May 3, 2024   |   Tags:
Watch: Biden's Head Of Economic Advisors Try To Explain Government Borrowing

Authored by Mike Shedlock via mishtalk.com,

Jared Bernstein was asked about Modern Monetary Theory (MMT)...

MMT says government is different. It owes the money to itself and the debt can be canceled at will. In MMT theory, a benevolent government would spend the money wisely, cancel all the debt or pay interest to itself, and everyone will essentially live happily ever after.

The notion is really amusing. But it was more amusing watching Bernstein try to address a question on it.

*  *  *

Tyler Durden Fri, 05/03/2024 - 15:25


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x